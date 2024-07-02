Joe Biden's Daughter Ashley Confirms Legitimacy of the 'Showers with Dad' Diary Entry

Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden's diary, which was stolen and sold for profits, claimed horrifying details of a "hyper-sexualized" childhood. Although, previously, its authenticity has been questioned, back in May 2024, Ashley herself confirmed in a court document made public that the contents of the diary are as real as Hunter Biden's laptop.

Apparently, in one of the excerpts from the diary entry, Ashley wrote about "showering with her dad" at an inappropriate age, fear of being "sexually abused" as a young girl and so much more. After the 43-year-old confirmed the authenticity of the diary's contents, people will demand answers from the White House, as per Daily Mail.

In April 2024, a Florida woman was sentenced to a one-month jail sentence for stealing Ashley's personal diary in 2020 and leaking the contents online for $40, 000 to the right-wing group in an attempt to disrupt the 2020 elections.

A federal judge Laura Taylor Swain of Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York declared the verdict for the theft, citing, that Aimee Harris [the thief], "was despicable and consequently very serious," as per The New York Times.

Throughout the theft investigation, prosecutors found that Harris' purpose wasn't only to profit off the diary, but to hurt President Biden's chances of winning the elections against rival Donald Trump. Prosecutors wrote in the sentencing memo, "Stealing personal belongings of a candidate's family member, and selling them to an organization to exploit them for political gain, was wrong and illegal no matter the political agenda."

Predictably, the Democrats and the Biden campaign at the time demanded proof of the diary's authenticity and let left-wing media cast aspersions for the same. Also, they blamed the right-wing media for planting the narrative as another political scheme or a Russian hoax, a similar claim they made in the case of Hunter's laptop. However, it turned out that both the diary and the laptop were real.

Meanwhile, the contents of the diary, are concerning, to say the least. Ashley wrote in a 2019 entry, "Hyper-sexualized @ a young age. What is this due to? Was I molested. I think so —" She continues, "I can't remember specifics but I do remember trauma… I remember somewhat being sexualized with [her first cousin] Caroline; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate); being turned on when I wasn't suppose [sic] to be."

In her letter, Ashley confirms that the diary belonged to her and indeed the contents were as real as they can be, "My personal private journal was stolen and sold for profit… I will forever have to deal with the fact that my personal journal can be viewed online." She also demanded accountability for the woman's theft in a letter dated April 2024.

"My goal in asking Your Honor to impose a term of incarceration is to ensure that another woman isn't bullied and shamed like this ever again. The despair I have often felt will never truly go away. But I ask Your Honor to hold Ms. Harris accountable so that she thinks twice before doing it to someone else," as per CNBC.