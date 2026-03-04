Queen Camilla’s Top 5 Worst-Dressed Moments

Regardless of the family feuds and never-ending controversies, what has stayed intact with the royals is their impeccable style, but not every royal meets the set standard. Queen Camilla’s fashion experiments missed the mark on some occasions.

So let’s take a look at some of the worst moments Camilla had when it came to her fashion sense.

1) When choosing the hat went wrong

In 2007, during the Trooping the Colour event, Camilla’s dress stood out for all the wrong reasons. The queen wore a big hat with feathers on it, which blocked people’s view but was also too flashy. Not only did the hat look out of place, but it did not go well with the outfit that she was wearing that day.

The Queen of Hats

Her Majesty wore some really stunning hats this year. #QueenCamilla

Her blouse was gold and ruffled, while the hat was silver. Does anybody know the rule of fashion: do not mix gold and silver? The queen’s blouse color also looked washed out, giving her outfit and skin tone a dull tone.

2) Queen Camilla broke the royal rules

In the United Kingdom, Commonwealth Day is celebrated widely. On this day, the royal family is expected to wear the colors of the British flag: red, white, and blue.

However, Camilla refused to follow the tradition in March 2022. Instead of wearing those colors, the queen went with purple multiple times. She chose purple for the 4th time and wore the same hat. Some observers suggested the repeated accessory signaled that the queen did not put much effort into her outfit for such an important event.

3) Pastels are not Queen Camilla’s color

Camilla has experimented with old-fashioned outfits that looked great on her because of her choice of colors. But that changed during her trip to Paris in September 2023, when she chose a bright bubblegum pink dress, which did not look good on her.

Fashion expert Raymond Lam said, “The color can make her pale complexion appear a little washed out.” He suggested Camilla should stick to colors that will complement her skin tone, like royal blues and dark greens.

4) Too many accessories looked bizarre

When Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, visited the United Kingdom last year, people believed some royals and politicians did not dress well. Among the names was Queen Camilla, whose look failed to impress fans.

Welcome to Sydney!

Queen Camilla is wearing the Australian Wattle Brooch which was a gift from the Australian people to Queen Elizabeth on her first tour of Australia in 1954.

This time, though, her royal blue outfit looked nice, but what prompted criticism was that she donned a lot of jewelry: two brooches, a large necklace, earrings, and a crown. That made her look like she competed with her husband, King Charles III.

5) Queen Camilla kept repeating a disputed outfit

Camilla’s military-style outfit raised eyebrows in 2024 and 2025 at the Field of Remembrance event. The outfit, which was very similar to the military dress code, created controversy because the queen had never served in the military.

Fans were divided, while some thought the outfit was to honor the military, especially the Royal Lancers, but royal commentators disagreed. Amanda Matta criticized the look on TikTok, saying the outfit looked like a costume and did not respect the military.