Queen Camilla’s ‘Jealous’ Side-Eye at Princess Kate Fuels Rumors of a Royal Rift

Donald Trump and Melania Trump‘s visit to the UK has fans talking, but a new scenario has appeared inside this event, concerning Queen Camilla, who, according to the fans, has thrown some royal shade at Kate Middleton. A video clip went viral where fans caught the Queen giving the Princess of Wales a very pointed side-eye while Princess Kate was busy chatting with their guest, Melania Trump.

There has been much speculation circling that video and fans are coming up with several theories, as it shows Kate Middleton is engaged in a deep conversation with Melania, with Queen Camilla, standing nearby. And as per the eagle-eyed royal watchers, Queen Camilla couldn’t help but eventually give a frosty glance, before apparently gesturing for Kate to step aside.

An X user wrote – “I’m here for Camilla’s side-eye.” The video has reached millions of views and still increasing with fans dissecting the gesture of Camilla more appropriately. There has been a huge wave of gossip among the royal watchers, with a viewer commenting, “Don’t think she likes Catherine,” and another claimed – “Brilliantly spotted.” Someone else suggested, “Jealousy is the reason for the side-eye.”

And another comment reflected on the overall description of this scene – “It looks as though Melania spoke to Catherine, so she stepped across to join the conversation, but Camilla didn’t look very happy about it.” During the gathering of the royals and their American guests, this footage emerged, and now people all over the world are talking about it. King Charles and Prince William were seen chatting with US President Donald Trump, while, Camilla and Kate engaged with Melania – this is what the scene looked like in a nutshell.

But fans insist Camilla’s awkward body language stole the show. Many claim the Queen subtly gestured for Kate to move aside, and — like a pro — the 43-year-old Princess quickly complied. The drama unfolded during Donald and Melania Trump’s three-day visit to the U.K. The pair received a grand welcome when they landed and later attended a lavish Windsor Castle dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kate thought she was doing something by running Meghan out of the country and now she’s getting scolded by Camilla like a child. pic.twitter.com/K6S5GIu6tG — Hannah (@queen_meghan14) September 17, 2025

Still, while the pomp and ceremony were meant to celebrate diplomacy, it seems a split-second look between Camilla and Kate managed to overshadow it all. After all, nothing gets royal fans talking quite like a well-timed side-eye. Nevertheless, these speculations and gossip may also be exaggerated, as this might not be something that fans are coming up with, but instead can just be a mere reaction that happens with common people too.