Queen Camilla’s $137,000 Emerald Brooch Traces Back to Princess Diana’s 1981 Wedding Gift

One brooch amongst Queen Camilla’s collection of gorgeous brooches has a special connection to Princess Diana. Adorned with diamonds, a striking brooch worn by Queen Camilla is actually made from a necklace that was gifted to Princess Diana, making it symbolic and rich in history.

As per InStyle, the piece of jewellery is more than a century old. Reported by the Steven Stone Jewellers, jewellery experts in the U.K., the emerald-diamond piece was first obtained by the Royal Family back in 1863. Originally, it belonged to Queen Alexandra, who received it from the Ladies of North Wales when she married future King Edward VII.

❤️Good Morning all❤️ The feathered brooch dates back to 1863 when it was gifted to Queen Alexandra upon her marriage to King Edward VII, who was then the Prince of Wales. Past Princesses of Wales have worn the brooch including Princess Diana &Queen Camilla.Its Catherine’s turn❤️ pic.twitter.com/UbsOIUPWcb — Meghan🤴💂 (@Peacock2828) September 19, 2024

The intricate piece features the Prince of Wales’ feather emblem. It is topped by a coronet and adorned with diamonds and a large emerald. The experts believe it contains four carats of white diamonds and a three-carat cabochon emerald, which makes it worth a whopping £100,000, or roughly $137,000.

However, nearly 120 years later, former Princess of Wales, known as Lady Diana Spencer, received the heirloom piece when she married Prince Charles III in 1981. As a wedding gift, it was given to Princess Diana by Queen Elizabeth the Mother.

It is not in the records about when the piece was converted into a necklace, but it was seen in public as a necklace for the first time in 1982. Princess Diana wore it during her Royal Opera visit, where she donned the necklace with a red gown by Belville Sassoon.

After its debut, the necklace was seen at many events, worn by the former Princess of Wales. In 1986, she wore it to a gala performance where she accompanied the heirloom with atherine Walker dress and matching emerald earrings. Later, she was seen wearing the necklace in 1991 during a royal visit to Canada.

The sapphire was a wedding present from the Queen Mother and was given as a Brooch. Diana had it adapted so it could be worn as a choker, but she was k own to wear it both ways. It has t been seen since her passing and I keep hoping to see it on Catherine. pic.twitter.com/16mB1ulSrE — Remoulade Sauce (@Remisagoodboy) March 21, 2025

Unfortunately, in 1997, Princess Diana passed away, and the necklace was returned to the Royal Collection. Moreover, it was rarely spotted on any royal members until now.

The jewel-piece has now returned to the public eye, but in a new form. Queen Camilla, who married Prince Charles in 2005, also received the piece at the time of their wedding. However, instead of wearing it as a necklace, she decided to turn it into a brooch.

She was first seen wearing the brooch at the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival, a popular British sporting event. Since then, she has been spotted multiple times wearing it.