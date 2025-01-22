Queen Camilla Shares Personal Story During Hospital Visit, Says “I Know It Quite Well”

Queen Camilla recently visited the Great Western Hospital on an official visit. During her official engagement, the Queen Consort revealed a connection she has with the hospital located in Swindon. She also mentioned that the last time she stepped foot in the hospital was 47 years ago.

The Queen Consort inaugurated the new and improved emergency department at the Great Western Hospital on the day of her visit. The recent expansion to the urgent care wing of the hospital reportedly cost $41 million.

She took the time to interact with the patients and staff at the hospital. Camilla praised the staff who work hard at the hospital and credited them by saying that they are doing a “brilliant job.”

“I do know from first-hand experience the difference you are making to this part of the country,” the 77-year-old acknowledged. She continued the speech by congratulating the staff and thanking them wholeheartedly.

On her visit to the hospital, Her Highness revealed how she and the hospital went way back. Queen Camilla gave birth to her daughter Laura at the Great Western Hospital. “I was thinking about it, and I probably haven’t been inside this hospital for 47 years, since I had my daughter, so that was a few years ago,” she shared as reported by Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English.

The emergency department has been open to patients since last September. The Queen Consort gave props to the hospital staff while mentioning that she always gets “good feedback” whenever people visit. She also revealed that the feedback comes from her friends and grandchildren who have been to the hospital.

They literally held each other in their first official portraits as King and Queen.🥰🥰🥰#KingCharlesIII #QueenCamilla pic.twitter.com/KrKxofISK8 — Cathy (@Cathy57600977) December 26, 2023

“I quite often get pictures saying, ‘Guess where I am? Back in the A&E in Swindon,’ so I know it quite well,” Camilla shared during her speech.

Camilla who is now married to King Charles was previously married to Andrew Parker Bowles. She and Bowles share two children from their marriage. The ex-couple welcomed their first child, Tom in 1974 and their daughter Laura in 1978. Camilla and Andrew wed in 1973 and decided to part ways in 1995.

The Queen Consort has 5 grandchildren in total. Her son Tom shares his daughter Lola and son Freddy with his ex-wife Sara Buys. Camilla’s daughter Laura shares her three children Eliza, Gus and Louis with her husband Harry Lopes.

HM Queen Camilla with her two children Tom and Laura ❤️❤️❤️#mothersday2024 #QueenCamilla pic.twitter.com/QHY8txzlAr — Gem 💎🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@g3mmava1entin3) March 10, 2024

During her visit to the Queen Consort also attended the Prospect Hospice. The hospice is located in Prospect Hospice at Wroughton, Swindon. The royal has served as the President of the organisation since 2013. The hospice aims to provide end-of-life care services for people who need it.

Camilla praised the hospice on the occasion of its 45th anniversary and noted that there “aren’t nearly enough” hospices doing what the Prospect Hospice is doing. Her Highness also met up with the Prospect Hospice CEO Jeremy Lune and Lord Lieutenant Dame Sarah Troughton.