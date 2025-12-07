Queen Camilla Once Made A Very Weird Comment On Kate Middleton’s Cancer-free Video

Queen Camilla had a take on Kate Middleton‘s cancer video, and it certainly didn’t help repair her reputation. In September 2024, the Princess of Wales shared a video on her Instagram, announcing that she is finally cancer-free. However, the Queen seemed less bothered about her remission and more interested in Middleton’s hair transformation, according to a book by royal biographer Robert Johnson.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the book titled The Windsor Legacy details how Queen Camilla had referred to Middleton’s video as a “shampoo commercial” while discussing it with her friends. Although the royal author clarified that Camilla was just surprised to see the high-production quality of the video and was actually happy about her remission, the comment still stood out as a weird take.

Damn. Camilla doesn’t seem to be too happy with Kate. First Kate gets the side-eye and then shooed away like she’s a gnat. Move…get outta here….go away…go talk to your husband. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/JwVftQwzOX — Julie (@Julie_In_The_OC) September 17, 2025

Still, it’s not surprising given the many rumors about Kate and Camilla’s relationship. According to an article by RadarOnline, close sources claim that the two apparently have a very messy equation, particularly a power clash. Although on the surface, they look fine, the differences between their journey in the royal family are what created the subtle dispute.

The source explained that “Camilla worked hard to establish herself after years of criticism, and she doesn’t like the idea of being overshadowed.” On the other hand, “Kate’s return has been polished, professional and very ‘queenly’ — it’s obvious she’s positioning herself for the future, and that’s making Camilla uneasy.”

Shampoo Commercial, eh?..😁

Cheers to that!🥂🤣

If there was ever a doubt that Kitty-mumble had no cancer, now U know.. Cause there’s no way her own family would’ve mocked-ridicule dying/ill of cancer recovery ad.🤗🙈 No one is that cruel.😩#QueenCamilla #PrincessofWales pic.twitter.com/tPDn3dhzFu — Nova🌼♎️🦋🪷 (@ThatFamilyBS) November 16, 2025

Although they are not seen getting engaged in a direct dispute, reportedly, the power clash at various events and outings is quite evident. According to royal expert Christopher Anderson, Camilla was not even completely on board with Kate Middleton marrying Prince William. She allegedly believed that her quiet upbringing put her in a lower class. According to an article by The Daily Beast in 2016, she even tried to separate them, massively contributing to the pair’s popular 2007 split.

However, since she failed to get her way, she continued to put up her fight in a different way. According to The List, the Queen even came up with a brutal nickname for her, “Kate Simpleton,” referring to her ordinary upbringing. In fact, she even lectured her publicly about royal etiquette, which left the Princess of Wales in an embarrassing situation.

Overall, “The truth is, the very sight of Kate made Camilla burn with jealousy from the beginning,” said a close royal source. Although she claims to be happy about Middleton’s remission, her weird comment on her video still raises eyebrows.