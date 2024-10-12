Queen Camilla Has a New Three-Word Nickname Among Royal Staff — It Shows How Much People Love Her

Queen Camilla has come a long way since joining the royal family. Late Queen Elizabeth II used to call her "that wicked woman." Now the staff at Clarence House call her "the lady boss." When Camilla married King Charles III in 2005, people weren’t sure about her role. She won people over by just being herself and showing she cared about her job.

Camilla stepped up as Queen Consort when Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022. King Charles praised Camilla for being there with her "loving help" and "loyal service" when he was crowned as King for the first time. Queen Camilla was officially crowned on May 6, 2023. Camilla has taken up extra royal responsibilities since her coronation. With King Charles' cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton's health issues, she has emerged as a key individual in the royal family.

Queen Camilla: the 'lady boss', by her inner circle (Roya Nikkhah/The Sunday Times) Roya Nikkhah / The Sunday Times: Queen Camilla: the ‘lady boss’, by her inner circle — Ahead of the coronation, her closest confidantes — including her best friend, who... pic.twitter.com/pPOAJWqpoq — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) April 16, 2023

Camilla’s friend told Hilary Rose, who’s a journalist and author, that the Queen made it by 'just being herself.' She also added that Camilla doesn't get pushed around easily and she never throws tantrums either. Her calm and steady way of doing things has been a breath of fresh air for the royal family. The Marchioness of Lansdowne, a close friend of Camilla's, praised her sense of duty. She said, "After the histrionics of Harry and Meghan and the disaster that is Prince Andrew, it came as a relief to have someone in the palace who kept calm and carried on," as per My London.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson

Camilla's strength of character is rooted in her upbringing. The Marchioness explained: "She is resilient, and she was brought up with this extraordinary sense of duty. It has stood her in very good stead." Author Tina Brown summed up Camilla's attitude in her book The Palace Papers. She wrote that if Camilla had a family motto, it would be "Thou shalt not whine." Camilla's no-complaints attitude has really helped her deal with all the challenges that come with royal life. Even though she's got a new title and more responsibilities now, she still just prefers to focus on getting her work done instead of getting caught up in all the royal glamour.

👑HM has a very sweet nickname that her grandchildren use.. GaGa ❤️HM is a very proud grandmother of Lola and Freddy Parker Bowles also Eliza, Louis and Gus. HM is also a step Grandmother to Prince George, Louis and Princess Charlotte, ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/aTMePOuQWN — Queen Camilla (@Shaz204727916) August 2, 2023

An insider revealed: "The Queen knows there is a side to being royal that requires her to turn on the glam, but she much prefers to be similar to Princess Anne. She just wants to get on with the work, and the glitz is thankfully only an occasional requirement," as per The Royal Observer. Camilla is practical about things and it's no different when it comes to King Charles' health. A friend mentioned she’s been telling him to take a rest. The royal obligations imposed on him make things more difficult for him as he undergoes cancer treatment. She just wants him to not push himself too much.