Putin’s War on ‘International Satanism Movement’ Could Land Heavy Metal Fans in Prison—Or on the Frontlines!

Heavy metal fans face the possibility of getting imprisoned thanks to Vladimir Putin’s recent decision. The Kremlin has approved for the Russian Supreme Court to classify the ‘international satanism movement’ as an extremist and terrorist group. Here’s how heavy metal fans could be put at risk, considering the new ban.

Lawmakers of Russia have made their stance on Satanism clear, labelling it as “misanthropic ideology based on the justification of evil.” Notably, no official group that goes by the name ‘International Satanism Movement’ exists.

That hasn’t stopped the Prosecutor General’s Office from submitting a request for its ban, which was strongly backed by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. The ban comes with the implication that anybody associated with the movement will face dire consequences.

The Express reports that a likely consequence could be that any individual found guilty of being associated with the movement would have to serve on the frontlines. This does not come as a surprise when you consider the unconventional army recruitment methods the Kremlin has used in the past.

Previously, 180,000 convicted felons were pulled out to serve on the frontline, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service. In November 2024, convicts were then forced to partake in the attempted invasion executed by Russia.

Heavy metal listeners could be caught in the crossfire due to the stereotypes surrounding the music genre. The genre often explores dark, rebellious, and transgressive themes, which have long been associated with satanic activities.

Various artists from the genre have tirelessly denied any connection to satanic or occult activities. Andrei Kartapolov, an MP who leads the Russian parliament’s defense committee, spoke up against the movement.

Kartapolov noted how Satanism is a “direct threat to Russian statehood.” He also hinted at Western involvement through funding without providing proof to support the claim.

Another MP has voiced the public concern regarding the growing “satanic sex orgies” that have been taking place in the country. He alleged that he had received several complaints over time of people being concerned about the orgies taking place, mainly in Moscow.

The Kremlin has previously sent a Satanist to the frontlines after they were convicted of heinous crimes. Nikolai Ogolobyak was a man who was responsible for murdering 4 teenage girls as part of a satanic ritual.

Ogolobyak and his friends cooked and ate the hearts and tongues of their victims. The men also stabbed one of their victims 666 times as an offering to Satan. Nikolai, who was supposed to be serving a 20-year sentence in prison, was pardoned by Putin in exchange for his service on the frontlines.