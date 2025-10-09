Publix Now Allows Open Carry of Firearms in Florida Stores – But What’s Walmart’s Stance?

In a shocking move, Florida‘s largest grocery store chain has announced that it now allows shoppers to open carry guns. Publix, founded in 1930, has over 900 stores in Florida and is known as the largest employee-owned company in the United States.

On September 10, a three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a 1987 law. It ruled that the ban on openly carrying guns is unconstitutional and incompatible with the nation’s “historical tradition of firearm regulation.” Despite the ruling, privately owned businesses have the right to ban guns on their property.

However, a Publix spokesperson came forward and reinforced that Florida law allows the open carry of firearms, and they also align with the new ruling. “Publix follows all federal, state, and local laws,” the spokesperson said in a statement to the press.

Publix Confirms That It Will Allow Open Carry In Florida Stores. pic.twitter.com/1izTw3tW2o — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) October 9, 2025

“In any instance where a customer creates a threatening, erratic or dangerous shopping experience — whether they are openly carrying a firearm or not — we will engage local law enforcement to protect our customers and associates,” the statement further reads, according to NBC affiliate News Channel 8 and South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The decision to permit open carrying of guns in Florida stores is met with polarized reactions. Even other retail giants have a completely different stance on the ruling. NBC 6 South Florida that stores such as Walmart, Winn Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más will continue to prohibit customers from open carrying.

“Motivated by our desire to create a safe environment in our stores and clubs, we request that customers no longer openly carry firearms into Walmart or Sam’s Club locations in states where open carry is permitted – unless they are authorized law enforcement,” reads Walmart’s policy on its website.

A Walmart in Florida denied me the ability to open carry. Their new rules stated that I could conceal carry according to their corporate rules for Florida. pic.twitter.com/roI6jilgPu — BigMikeObama (@BigObummer) October 4, 2025

The retail giant added that they are “working to create and display new signage to help communicate this policy.” They have further communicated that they will “continue to follow state and local laws regarding concealed carry permit holders.”

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Win-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más, said in a statement to NBC 6 South Florida, “Our priority is creating a safe and welcoming shopping experience for all customers and associates. As a private business, our policy remains unchanged: we do not permit open carry of firearms inside our Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. We respectfully ask customers to secure firearms safely before entering, and we appreciate the continued cooperation that helps us maintain an environment where everyone feels comfortable.”

Even small business owners are letting their customers know where they stand. Kenneth Davis, owner of Second 2 None Barbershop has put up a sign in his front window which reads, “Caution, No Guns.”

Very disappointed to hear @Publix will allow open carry of guns in their Florida stores. Considering that there have been many associates lost to gun violence, some even murdered in Publix stores, is a tone deaf decision. I don’t feel safe shopping where guns are present. — ColleenC (@ColleenC) October 8, 2025

He said, “Some people look at it like it’s their right to be able to do what they want to do, and at some point, I have to be the stance between that.”

He added that his decision stems from the need to ensure safety of his customers. He said, “If you’re having a heated discussion and you know you have access to something like that, you might make a reference to that and by doing so, you make other people feel uncomfortable and unsafe. And as a business owner, it’s my job to make everyone in here feel safe at home” (via My News 13).