Public Sends Money to California Inmate Who Assaulted Woman Accused of Killing 8-Year-Old – And Says She Has Zero Remorse

Disclaimer: This article has mentions about violence and killing.

A California inmate, Anita Doran, assaulted another inmate who has been charged with killing and torturing her eight-year-old stepdaughter. The 36-year-old declared how the charges of murder and torture on Graciela Bustamante reminded her of her cousin’s name.

The deceased daughter and her cousin share the name Genesis. Her cousin is ten years old, and the details of the case made her emotional. After the news of her assaulting the inmate broke out, she started receiving donations in her commissary account.

On the other hand, Bustamante was taken to the hospital to get treated for her injuries. The two are at the Lerdo Correctional Facility in Bakersfield jail. She has returned after the treatment.

Doran is also receiving accolades for her stance on the case. Bustamante and her husband were both charged with the crime. She was discovered dead in a hotel bathtub on August 2.

Inmate Anita Doron, accused of assaulting Graciela Bustamonte in jail, spoke with Eyewitness News, expressing no remorse for her actions and stating she would do it again. Bustamonte is accused of torturing and killing 8-year-old Genesis Mata.https://t.co/0Zx694kwA4 — BakersfieldNow (@bakersfieldnow) August 16, 2025



They burned the child with hot water, and there were whipping marks on her, too. In addition, they slammed her fingers and crushed her hand to remove her fingernails. She suffered a great deal of pain before they killed her.

She had burns and blisters all over her body when she was found. Doran stated she had no remorse for assaulting the accused. She said after hearing about the case, she would definitely do it again.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of violence/gore/abuse. An inmate at a California prison has become a public favorite after allegedly assaulting Graciela Bustamante, a woman accused of torturing & killing her 8-year-old stepdaughter, Genesis Mata. The inmate,… pic.twitter.com/coobffwkKK — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) August 17, 2025



She and her fellow inmates kept their distance from the accused, but one day they could not stand it, she was just laughing. Doran has a public following now, and her account has reached maximum transactions from all the donations. She is in jail under the charges of stealing a vehicle and evading an officer, and waiting for a case hearing.