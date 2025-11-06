Public Outraged After Oklahoma Teen Offender Avoids Brutal 78-Year Prison Sentence, Enters Rehab Program Instead

Trigger Warning: The article mentions graphic details about an assault.

A 17-year-old Oklahoma teen was accused of several violent s—– assaults involving many young girls. Butler was accused of committing the crimes at age 17, making him eligible to be tried under Oklahoma’s “Youthful Offender” law — a statute meant to give minors a chance at rehabilitation rather than lengthy prison terms.

Butler was charged with ten counts of offences, including first-degree r— and s—– battery and one count of violating a protective order. He pleaded no contest, meaning he accepted conviction without admitting guilt. He was initially sentenced to 78 years in prison.

But The New York Post reported that the sentence was later overturned under that law. People were outraged after the decision, and it led to mass protests. “Jesse Butler needs to be held accountable!” the Ponca Tribal Victim Services organization wrote in a Facebook post, calling for Judge Susan Worthington to be disbarred.

Local schools and police increased security after receiving calls about Butler’s enrollment status. Authorities confirmed he is barred from campus and school events, with additional patrols in place “out of an abundance of caution.”

Despite the serious nature of the crime and several complaints from victims, in one attack, a doctor said the victim could have died if the assault had lasted ‘seconds longer,’ but Butler still avoided jail time.

The Payne County District Attorney’s Office defended pursuing the case under the youthful offender law, citing Butler’s age at the time of the crimes and the opportunity for rehabilitation, yet it is never enough.

A mother of one victim spoke to the media, “As a mom, I never thought I’d have to watch my daughter fight this kind of battle, one where she had to prove she was the victim, over and over again, while the system made excuse after excuse for the person who hurt her.”

Court documents detail Butler’s actions and include statements from victims. One survivor wrote, “You didn’t just strangle me with your hands, you strangled my voice, my joy, my ability to feel safe in my own body.” (She had t0 neck surgery).

A fresh footage release showcased Jessie Butler’s arrest. The footage, recorded at a Stillwater home, shows officers arriving at the residence as Butler’s mother greets them at the door. “We’re ready to tell our story too,” she says before calling out to her son to open the door. They inform him that Jessie was under arrest, as he seems emotional, but composed.

His mother can be heard saying, “Awful experience for a child. Later, Jess, see you in a bit.” The investigation began in 2024 after several girls complained about his heinous deeds. Detectives submitted their findings to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office, leading to Butler’s arrest and prosecution.

Currently, he is kept under supervision as public outrage continues. Butler is required to attend counseling, complete 100 hours of community service, avoid social media, follow a strict curfew, and check in daily. In addition, there will also be consistent bans on social media usage and proper supervision by the Office of Juvenile Affairs until age 19.

If Jessie violates any of these conditions, the whole sentence could be enforced. Butler’s next court hearing is scheduled for December 8, 2025, in Payne County District Court.

Jessie Butler’s father, Mack Butler, is a former Oklahoma State University football operations director. Because of his father’s public role, the case has drawn extra scrutiny and debate about fairness in sentencing.