Psychologist Warns Barron Trump’s White House Return Could Leave Him Too Dependent on Melania

Barron Trump is officially back in the White House, but not because of politics. The 19-year-old has returned to his old bedroom while studying at NYU’s Washington, D.C., campus for his sophomore year, and some experts say the move could have a surprising effect on his independence.

According to the New York Post, Barron made the switch in September 2025, trading Trump Tower for the most famous address in America. While most college sophomores are living in dorms or cramped apartments, Barron is heading to class from the White House, and that unusual setup could influence how he grows into adulthood.

NYC neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, director of Comprehend the Mind, told Nicki Swift that being so close to his parents, especially Melania, comes with risks. “Spending too much time with parents in college can make it harder to stand on your own and face new situations without leaning on them,” she explained. “It can take away chances to learn through mistakes and build confidence in solving problems independently.”

In other words, Barron might miss out on some of the classic trial-and-error moments most young adults face. But Hafeez also said it’s not all bad. “Whether it helps or holds someone back depends on how that closeness is used,” she said.

And it’s not hard to see the upsides. With the world watching his every move, having Melania and Donald nearby could give Barron the stability he needs. “Having a strong family base can act as a steady source of comfort during a time that is full of uncertainty,” Hafeez noted. She added that it could “help reduce stress and allow him to focus more clearly on his studies and goals.”

More than that, sticking close to his parents may actually ground him. “It can also help him hold on to his values and sense of self when he is faced with social or academic pressures,” Hafeez explained. “The key question is whether he can take in the stability his parents provide while still pushing himself toward independence, because the balance between those two forces will shape how well he grows into adulthood.”

Melania herself has hinted she’s well aware of the tightrope her son is walking. Back in December 2024, she told Fox & Friends, “And I, you know, I just say, ‘Make your dreams come true. This is your road, this is your life, and make sure that you listen [to] yourself and your likes and dislikes.’”

Sure, moving back home during college might not be for everyone. But not everyone is the son of a sitting president, and Barron Trump seems to be handling life in the spotlight his own way.