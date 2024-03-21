Producer Who Bought Farm Shop Video is 'Not So Sure' That It is Kate Middleton in Footage

People were recently worrying about Kate Middleton, but she was seen shopping at a farm shop just outside London last Saturday, and a video of her visit has been circulating online. However, there's a debate raging about whether the woman in the video is Middleton. While some viewers are convinced it's her, others remain skeptical. The controversy has deepened after the producer, who bought the video from the onlooker, is now expressing his doubts, as reported by The Mirror.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

This comes despite the company running the footage. A video recorded at the Windsor Farm Shop on Saturday featured Middleton strolling alongside Prince William during a relaxed outing near their residence. This footage surfaced as the Princess continued her recovery following abdominal surgery earlier this year. According to New York Magazine, the brief clip captured Middleton with a smile, dressed up in a hoodie and leggings, and carrying a shopping bag. This seemingly puts to rest any ongoing conspiracy theories about her whereabouts.

Kate Middleton and Prince William at a farm shop over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/hZZOseA3Xk — 21 (@21metgala) March 18, 2024

Yet, some people were not so convinced about the woman's identity in the video. Adding to the discussion, executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere entered the debate: "I have gone back and forth three different times. I have looked at this video so often and yeah, my gut is, my gut was that it was her, but then I started looking at some of the comments and things that people are posting about why they don’t think it’s her and they have some points… about her height, about her height compared to William, where her eye line is when she is looking at him normally, some things about her chin. There are a lot of different details that people picked out, even in the way this woman walks."

When they release footage of ‘Kate Middleton’ at a farm shop pic.twitter.com/AlGDaMz6CB — The Bubbles Tickle My Tchaikovsky (@TheTchaikovsky) March 18, 2024

Initially confident that the woman in the video was Middleton, he now admits uncertainty, highlighting the endless mystery surrounding the situation. He's not alone in his doubts; Andy Cohen also took to social media to express his skepticism. Cohen wrote, "That ain't Kate...." In response to the circulated video, he penned a message inviting fans to weigh in on whether they believed the figure in the footage was indeed the Princess of Wales. Meanwhile, initial reports suggested that locals witnessed Middleton appearing happy, at ease, and in good health during her visit to the farm shop, according to Cosmopolitan.

I couldn’t give a flying sausage about the Kate Middleton conspiracy, but this is (a) clearly not her and (b) clearly not him, because there’s no security at all. We lived near the farm shop, and whenever royals visited there were tons of police and they used the back way in. https://t.co/WM9dTvesRI — Caroline Dodds Pennock (@carolinepennock) March 19, 2024

One person even revealed that Middleton “was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well. The kids weren’t with them, but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops.” Another eyewitness also said, “I noticed a couple choosing loaves of bread and the woman turned her face and I felt like I had seen the face before. It was familiar. I knew it from somewhere. I went to my car and as they came out of the shop I just filmed them. I think they walked out through a gate out of the grounds. They just vanished and I didn’t see a car. I just wanted to share with my family footage and show just how normal they were.”