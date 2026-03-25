Pritzker Blames Trump as Chicago Shooting Ignites Political Firestorm

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Donald Trump have long had a political rivalry. As two prominent critics, their views on key issues have clashed since Trump began his second term.

Recently, the two leaders’ political stances clashed after 18-year-old Sheridan Gorman, a Loyola University student in Chicago, was fatally shot last Thursday while with friends near Loyola Beach Pier, about 1 mile from campus, at 1 a.m.

According to ABC7 Chicago, authorities allege that Jose Medina opened fire after the group noticed a masked man nearby and attempted to flee. Gorman was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the spot.

The case renewed scrutiny after the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect, who had a prior shoplifting arrest, was an undocumented immigrant living in the U.S. since 2023. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated use of a firearm. Pritzker spoke to the media and offered condolences to the victim’s family.

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“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and Loyola University community grieving the senseless murder of Sheridan Gorman,” he said. He also criticized Donald Trump, saying the suspect should be fully prosecuted under the law.

He said the Trump administration was a “real failure” and should focus on practical solutions to violence instead of politicizing such cases. “The Trump administration needs to stop politicizing heinous tragedies and instead focus on real solutions, like reinstating federal funds that support violence prevention and public safety efforts,” he added.

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According to Fox News, this is the first time Pritzker has spoken about the murder publicly. He previously said the waterfront where Gorman was walking was safe just months ago. However, he did not address whether Illinois authorities would comply with the Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of undocumented immigrants for federal custody.

Critics claimed the governor made quicker public responses when U.S. citizens Renee Nicole Good and Alex Jeffrey Pretti were shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in January 2026. People have also pointed to Illinois policies that limit cooperation with the Department of Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also addressed the media after the shooting and said, “Disturbing acts of violence such as this set us back as a city.” The former educator said the city will not tolerate those who put others’ lives in danger.

Over the weekend, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued a detainer for Jose Medina. Illinois enforces the Illinois TRUST Act, a law passed by the Democratic-controlled legislature and signed by former Governor Bruce Rauner.

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The law prohibits state and local authorities from holding individuals for federal immigration purposes beyond their scheduled release unless a federal criminal warrant is provided.

Donald Trump said: “It’s devastating. These people were let in by Biden. We’re getting them out. We’re getting them out fast. That’s why ICE is so important. They’re doing such a good job.”