Prison Consultant Reveals How Trump’s Victory Could Impact Diddy's Case: “He Will Bring Back...”

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

As Donald Trump prepares for his second term as president, speculation has ignited over what his return to office could mean for high-profile cases like that of Sean "Diddy" Combs. The disgraced rapper, who was arrested in September 2024 on serious charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and prostitution transportation, remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial. Sam Mangel, a federal prison consultant, weighed in on how Trump’s administration might impact the prison system, potentially affecting Combs’ time in detention.

Sean "Diddy" Combs during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on Sep 21, 2023, in DC. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jemal Countess)

As per CheatSheet, according to Mangel, discussions have emerged around Trump’s potential plans for the federal prison system. The consultant indicated that Trump’s administration could bring back private prisons, a major shift from the current landscape. Mangel revealed, “A conversation I had yesterday with one of them leads me to believe that a lot of the resources will be devoted towards private prisons… So, you know, the discussion is that he will bring back some of the private prison systems to house inmates, especially with the immigration problems. So, companies like [The GEO Group] and CoreCivic, which run private institutions, might be brought back in.”

Despite this potential shift, Mangel explained that better conditions for high-profile detainees like Combs would be unlikely, noting that neither Congress nor taxpayers prioritize such improvements. Mangel pointed out, “I don’t think that Congress or taxpayers have that as a priority for them. I don’t see anything any additional resources being devoted to that.”

Mangel also pointed out that although Trump introduced the First Step Act in 2018 to reduce prison populations and improve safety, additional resources or reforms seem improbable under the new administration. Combs, who faces overcrowded and harsh conditions in detention, is unlikely to see immediate relief even with Trump’s expected policy changes.

The Metropolitan Detention Center has a notorious reputation for substandard conditions, as per Forbes; allegations of violence and inadequate supervision continue to persist. Detainees, including Ghislaine Maxwell in recent years, have openly condemned the facility, calling attention to issues like rotting food and the use of intense fluorescent lighting that impairs sleep.

Moreover, Trump and Comb’s relationship has been a rollercoaster ride. Diddy once condemned Trump as a presidential candidate in 2020 and remarked, “White men like Trump need to be banished... That way of thinking is real dangerous... Say what you want about Biden; I can’t say I love the pick either. But we’ve got to get him in office, and then we’ve got to hold him accountable.”

As per The Independent, as Trump’s new term approaches, the conversation has broadened, with Donald Trump Jr. stirring controversy by promoting a conspiracy theory related to Combs’ arrest. According to Trump Jr., Combs’ legal troubles might be part of a calculated move to drive celebrity support toward Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris.

On his podcast Triggered, Trump Jr. claimed, “We’re seeing unprecedented amounts of pay-for-play again. Again, none of this is organic. It’s a paid influencer operation. Know that. The celebrities who aren’t getting paid are getting probably paid in another way because they’re either on an Epstein list or a Diddy party list or both. We all saw that, how magically Diddy gets busted, and all of a sudden everyone’s endorsing the Democrat, just out of nowhere.”

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).