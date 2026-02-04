Principal Hosts Booze-Filled House Party With Underage Students — But Avoids Jail Time in Shocking Verdict

A former elementary school principal, Elizabeth Hill-Bordigan, who was arrested for allegedly throwing a house party that was serving alcohol and drugs with over 100 underage students in attendance at her home in Florida, will now serve a two-year probationary period after agreeing to a deal with the prosecutors in the case.

The 48-year-old entered a no-contest plea to a single misdemeanor count of hosting a house party where alcohol was being served and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.

According to People, the Cocoa Beach Police arrived at Hill-Bordigan’s residence on January 19, 2025, after they received frantic calls from neighbours alleging underage students were consuming alcohol and drugs at a house party.

Officers on arrival witnessed that a teenager was shaking uncontrollably and vomiting on the front lawn of the house. In fact, he had to be rushed to a nearby hospital later. They then identified that the home was owned by Roosevelt Elementary School principal Elizabeth Hill-Bordigan.

It may be noted that more than 100 juveniles, between ages 13 and 17, were allegedly present at the residence at the time the Cocoa Beach Police arrived. In the following days, Cocoa Police interviewed numerous juveniles and parents.

The principal was charged with child neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and holding an open house party. The state later dropped the felony child neglect charge Hill-Bordigan was facing, which could have carried a prison sentence.

The woman was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with the minors and is prohibited from hosting parties if anyone under two years of age is present.

Karly Anderson, a fellow school teacher who was also present at the house party, was also sentenced to probation. It may be noted that earlier footage of Anderson yelling at the officers was made public.

In the bodycam footage accessed by People, Anderson can be heard yelling at police for placing a student in the ambulance after a suspected alcohol episode.

The teacher reportedly asked an officer to get the child out of the “machine”. The officer then can be heard telling Anderson that there are hundreds of kids in the house drinking, and that she, too, appears to be drunk.

In response, Anderson is heard replying, “I’m not drunk.” The teacher has also been sentenced to probation, but is now appealing the decision.

In fact, Anderson’s attorney had argued in November 2025 against the probation, claiming that her charges of resisting an officer and disorderly intoxication did not involve minors and that her probation be terminated.

The Judge, however, rejected the motion. Both women were fired from their positions in the wake of the incident.