Princess Eugenie Turns Heads in London After Father Prince Andrew Stripped of Royal Honors

TW: Mentions details about abuse.

Princess Eugenie made her first royal appearance since her father, Prince Andrew, was stripped of his titles and residence. On Tuesday, Nov. 11, the 35-year-old princess attended an event to mentor young talents recognized by her uncle, King Charles, through one of his personal charities.

In October 2025, King Charles III stripped Prince Andrew of his remaining titles and ordered him to leave Royal Lodge. Andrew would now use the surname Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

However, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to receive support from the royal household. Despite the controversies surrounding Andrew, both sisters have retained their royal titles and the honorific “Her Royal Highness.”

At the King’s Foundation 35th-anniversary event, Eugenie met with the charity’s ‘35 Under 35’ network. This initiative supports young leaders in areas such as nature, sustainability, traditional arts, crafts, architecture, health, wellbeing, and farming.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, spoke to everyone at the event and encouraged participants to develop their projects. According to PEOPLE, Princess Eugenie spoke to the media and said, “It was fantastic to spend more time with the 35 under 35, who are such an incredible group of talented young people,” Eugenie said.

“I’ve enjoyed hearing about their work and aspirations, and I look forward to supporting their journeys into the future,” she added. About a dozen mentors, including historian and content creator Alice Loxton, participated in the session at Broadwick Soho in London.

The Princess claimed that most of her career was in the arts, and it was a good opportunity for her to meet like-minded people at the event and “work with The King’s Foundation to support this inspirational group of artists and creatives.”

For those who have no idea, Princess Eugenie attended Newcastle University in September 2009, graduating in 2012 with a 2:1 degree in English Literature and Art History.

In 2013, The Princess moved to New York City for a year to work as a benefit auctions manager at the online auction platform Paddle8. She returned to London in July 2015 to join the contemporary art gallery Hauser & Wirth as an associate director and was promoted to director in 2017.

The mother of one is also actively involved in philanthropy and has joined the advisory board of Goals House, a community dedicated to advancing the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

While the Princess seems to be a woman who is relatively mature and has diligently carried forward a class merit and demeanor to retain the prestigious image of the British royal family, currently, Andrew is under investigation by the London police for a series of possible offenses.

Accusations include allegations that Andrew assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor and associated with convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein.

As a shocking controversy grabbed the headlines related to the Epstein files, which are basically names of high-profile clients who were involved in the exploiting network, Prince Andrew’s already deteriorating reputation was covered with more mud as new claims resurfaced.

Furthermore, as Virginia Giuffre fought till the end to tell the world what happened to her at 17, when she was innocent and clueless, she died by suicide in April 2025.

Some on social media have questioned the circumstances of her death, but officials have not confirmed any wrongdoing. The brave girl’s last memoir, “Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice”, was released on October 21, where she has narrated her story in detail.