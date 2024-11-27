Princess Diana’s Mom Made Nasty Comments About the Royal Family in Her Diary: "Just a Bunch of..."

Frances Shand Kydd, the mother of the late Princess Diana, was no stranger to controversy, and her diaries—revealed after her death—paint an unflinching picture of her disdain for the British royal family. From labeling senior royals as 'b-tches' to criticizing Prince Charles as a 'spoiled brat,' Shand Kydd’s remarks shocked many, exposing a simmering bitterness that highlighted her complex relationship with the monarchy and, perhaps (by extension), her own daughter. The diaries, based on conversations Frances had with a journalist over the last seven years of her life, unveil a raw account of her views.

As per The Scotsman, Kydd described the royals as a "disgrace, really just a bunch of small Germans,” and accused the Queen Mother of being 'quite a b-tch' who had a strained relationship with Diana. Her harshest words were reserved for Prince Charles. She openly criticized his privileged demeanor, saying, “He acts like a spoiled brat. He’s depressed? Good,” after Diana's passing.

Kydd also recalled her agitation during Diana’s funeral arrangements in 1997. She remarked, "[Lady] Sarah [McCorquodale, her daughter] told the deans we would not arrive at 10:24 am and wait for 36 minutes because we had to arrive well before the Royal Family. Otherwise, we would not be coming." Diana's mom's perceived slight nearly led her to boycott the event, flaunting her defiance even in moments of public grief.

What's worth noting is that Kydd's life was tainted by personal turmoil, and her relationship with Diana was far from smooth. She left Diana and her siblings to be raised by their father after a bitter divorce, a decision that deeply marred Diana. Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, recalled, “While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana she’d come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came…Our father was a quiet, constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity... she couldn't do it. She was in love with someone else, infatuated really.”

Despite her turbulent bond with Diana, Kydd remained vocal about her daughter’s life. In a controversial 1997 interview, she celebrated Diana losing her HRH title after divorcing Prince Charles, calling it 'absolutely wonderful.' This comment drove a permanent wedge between mother and daughter, with Diana refusing to speak to her afterward. Following Diana’s death, Kydd retreated to a quiet life in Scotland, dedicating herself to her Catholic faith. She replied to thousands of letters from grieving fans, despite battling Parkinson’s disease and brain cancer in her later years, as reported by Daily Mail.

Princess Diana with Prince William and Prince Harry with one of her nieces and her mother on holiday. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tim Graham Photo Library)

Surprisingly, she formed a close friendship with Father Yves-Marie Clochard-Bossuet, the chaplain who kept vigil over Diana’s body after the Paris car crash; her bond with the priest offered her some peace. Moreover, Kydd often reflected on Diana’s legacy and spoke lovingly of her grandsons. Unfortunately, she passed away in 2004 at the age of 68.