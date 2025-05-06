Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Spills Secrets of Her Forbidden Romances—‘She Had 20 Lovers and No Regrets’

Princess Diana allegedly had 20 lovers after she split from King Charles until the time she passed away. The late royal’s former Commander in Charge of Royal Protection spilled the beans on her love life in a new interview. Here’s what Dai Davies said about the Princess’ love life in a bombshell interview.

Davies was appointed the charge of Diana’s security in 1995 following her split from King Charles. “Diana had a number of lovers, 20 at least, after she split from Charles,” the Commander of Protection claimed. He went on to note how the late royal loved to “chase” men and be “chased” by the men. “Often married men,” he alleged.

Davies also mentioned how Barry Mannakee’s death had haunted Diana. Mannakee was a bodyguard on the Royal Protection Squad and appointed to protect the Princess of Wales. Mannakee passed away in an accident a year after he was fired from the Royal Protection squad.

Apparently, the royal was suspicious about her bodyguard’s death and even suspected foul play. “Diana was convinced it was murder,” Davies shared. The former Commander in Charge of Royal Protection also addressed the rumor about James Hewitt being Prince Harry’s real father.

There has been widespread speculation about King Charles not being Prince Harry’s biological father. People have alleged that Diana’s former cavalry officer in the British Army, who has admitted to having an affair with the late Princess, might have sired Harry.

“James is definitely not Harry’s father,” Davies said in reference to the allegations. In the RadarOnline interview, he goes on to recall how Diana and James hadn’t even been acquainted when Harry was conceived. “ Charles is his father,” Dai Davies adds.

The former security personnel also revealed how the Duke of Sussex was “furious” when people suggested that he take a paternity test. “His reaction was, ‘I know who my father is. I am my father’s son,” Davies recalls.

Davies claimed that Diana enjoyed the “company of a range of men” after her split with Charles in 1996. He revealed that the royal would keep him in the loop about the male visitors who would be visiting her at her residence. Teddy Forstmann, the famous surgeon, Hasnat Khan, and actor Kevin Costner were allegedly on the list of men who visited the late royal.

Davies recalled how Mohamed Al-Fayed was extremely pleased when his son Dodi started dating the princess. He claimed that the Egyptian businessman was attempting to “get close” to the royal family for years. The Princess of Wales dating his son was a “dream come true for him.”