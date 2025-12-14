Princess Diana Once Shocked Everyone With One Daring Outfit

It was November 1985 when Princess Diana made a startling appearance for the premiere of the film Burke and Wills in Melbourne, Australia. The diva whose wardrobe choices had always been the talk of the town became a subject of scrutiny, since this time, they were far from appropriate. She ditched her frilly, retro outfits for something bolder and sleeker.

Diana changed her fashion after a few years of her marriage. She then ditched them and went for a new one after divorcing Prince Charles. But for her Australia stint, it was her low-cut back which turned heads. Showing off her back was unheard of for a royal, and Diana did it anyway. Her iridescent silver gown had unflattering shoulder pads. These were all the rage during the 80s.

The crisscross silhouette of her shimmery dress came together near the waist, followed by a long, elegant trail of her outfit. A piece from the famed British designer Bruce Oldfield, it certainly wasn’t the smocks and polka dots she had previously acquainted everyone with. Her choice to ignore local designers surprised everyone.

Princess Diana in one of my all time favourite looks, a @bruceoldfield silver sparkling gown 😍✨ She wore it the 1985 premiere of the James Bond movie “A View to a Kill”! pic.twitter.com/ZEREGszajm — CoutureAndRoyals (@CoutureRoyals) December 22, 2020

Coming back to her slight skin show with a bare-back dress, it was not the first time she had chosen such an outfit. The same year, but a few months earlier in June, she’d worn another Bruce Oldfield creation in white, which was totally backless. She wore it to attend the London premiere of the film A View To A Kill, which definitely proved that her fashion choices were somewhat approved of by the Royal family as well.

Her daring style showed she was no longer a shy royal consort. Princess Diana willingly let go of her conservative styling soon enough and metamorphosed it into something more daring, experimental, and attention-grabbing.

Of course, when we’re speaking of Diana’s fashion changes, it would never be complete without the mention of her revenge styling post-divorce. Bereft of the royal duties and obligations, she went in for a three-sixty degree transformation, including cutting off her locks to a slightly shorter updo. Dresses were seemingly replaced by formal suits, delicate shoulder bags gave way to more masculine tote and leather bags with somewhat more practical use.

Her color palette changed, and she became fixated on a more focused, streamlined approach to styling each day. Diana simplified her life and became more down-to-earth after leaving royal constraints behind. Additionally, she remained a dutiful mother to her kids, William and Harry, while functioning pretty much like a modern guardian.

However, it was not just about lowering hemlines, changing footwear, and leaving her old life behind. For Princess Diana, the complete transformation was also a means to exit the trials and tribulations of a failed marriage completely. She wanted the world to see the bold, fearless, and intense version of herself, while still maintaining that perfect blend of sensibility and elegance.