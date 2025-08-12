Princess Diana Publicly Confronted Camilla to ‘Stay Away’ from Charles – and Camilla Didn’t Stay Silent

Diana and Charles’ marriage did not end in the most amicable way possible. Throughout the marriage, the Princess of Wales was always plagued by her husband’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. The late royal even confronted the now Queen consort at a house party, according to a recent Daily Mail report.

Diana and Charles got married on 29th July 1981. The couple stayed in the marriage until 1996. The pair gave birth to their sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, during their marriage. The couple’s divorce did not come easily. The royals parted ways after years of a tumultuous marriage.

The late Princess was well aware of her husband’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, who was married to Tom-Parker Bowles at the time. Diana once even went far enough to confront the current Queen Consort at a party.

Tom Bower, who is the author of ‘Rebel King: The Making of a Monarch,’ revealed how the interaction between the two women unfolded. The alleged confrontation took place in 1989. The party was thrown in honor of Annabel Goldsmith at her residence in Southwest London.

Charles accompanied Diana at the party, while Camilla was accompanied by her then-husband Tom. “As the room fell suddenly silent, Diana challenged Camilla to leave Charles alone,” Bower claims. Camilla, in turn, did her best to “control her fury” at the late royal’s confrontation.

Prince Charles and Camilla Shand at a polo match in 1975 pic.twitter.com/H7ZK93H9qz — Benjamin Young Savage (ᐱᓐᒋᐱᓐ) (@benjancewicz) April 17, 2025

The now Queen Consort also told Diana how “unacceptable” her behaviour was for a house party. The author notes how the late Princess was quick to point out that Camilla was “poorly placed to complain,” to make comments about her behaviour.

“While Camilla confined herself to a single, conventional relationship, Diana, she had been told by friends, was ‘working her way through the life guards,’” Bower adds. People close to Camilla thought it was wrong of Diana to cause such a “public scene.” While others present accused Camilla of “b***hiness.”

Diana’s confrontation came in the same year that her husband started spending noticeably more time with Camilla. The pair had vacationed in Turkey that year with Camilla’s husband, Tom Parker Bowles, present there.

On the same vacation, Camilla was seen wearing a bracelet with G and F engraved on it. The initials are speculated to be an ode to Charles and Camilla’s nicknames for each other.

Diana published her autobiography titled ‘Diana: Her True Story’ after her divorce from Charles. The Princess publicly addressed her ex-husband’s affair in the book for the first time.