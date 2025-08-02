Princess Charlotte’s Life Will Change in Drastic Ways After Prince George Takes the Throne

Princess Charlotte will likely never inherit the throne, but her life will be prone to change when her brother does. Prince George is currently in line to inherit the throne after Prince William. Charlotte, who falls third in line, will likely experience major life changes after her sibling becomes the King.

Princess Charlotte will inherit a different title

Charlotte and her brother won’t be addressed by the same title when their father takes the thorne. When William becomes the king, his current title will be passed on to his oldest child. Prince George, who is Kate and William’s oldest child, will take on the title of the Prince of Wales.

Charlotte currently holds the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Wales. After her father’s coronation, she will likely inherit a new title as well. The oldest daughter of the reigning monarch is given the title of The Princess Royal.

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, currently holds the title of The Princess Royal. Even the reigning monarch’s daughter is supposed to hold the title. Once the title is given, it is held by a royal for life. After Princess Anne passes away, the title will likely be given to Charlotte. She will then be known as HRH The Princess Royal.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George won’t travel together

A commonly followed security protocol will keep the siblings from travelling together for life. Graham Laurie, who previously served as King Charles’ pilot, revealed the reason behind the common practice when he appeared as a guest on a podcast.

As soon as Prince George turned 12 years old, he would not be allowed to fly on the same plane as his father. The protocol is put in place to guarantee that the future of the British monarchy is safe in case of a tragic accident. Similarly, the same protocol will apply to Princess Charlotte, who is third in line to inherit the throne.

“I know that the King is trying to cut down cost and is aware of travel, but I think the safety side is still paramount,” the former pilot noted on an episode of A Right Royal Podcast. Jennie Bond, who is a royal expert, spoke about the rule in a conversation with The Mirror.

“I think there will be pressure on William to stick to this rule — at least most of the time,” Bond pointed out. The expert added that the rule has been put in place while thinking of “protecting the succession to the throne.”

Charlotte will have to abandon her professional aspirations

An insider previously revealed how Charlotte was keen on becoming a nurse. The Princess came to the decision during the COVID-19 pandemic. Charlotte was 5 years old back then when she decided on the career path.

“She’s obviously just a little kid, but still, Wills and Kate swelled with pride,” the source told New Idea. They went on to add how “caring” the young royal was. Kate and William have been vocal about wanting their children to pick “their own careers.”

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, on the other hand, notes how the Princess will be able to pick her career for choice likely “for a few years.” She added, Imagine the second in line to the throne, instead of being a spare, having a nursing career, even if it were just for a few years.”

The royal expert noted how Charlotte would be a “princess for the people” like her grandmother, Diana, if she decides to go into nursing.