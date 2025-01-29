Princess Beatrice has been blessed with her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it has been announced. The late Queen’s granddaughter, who is 36-year-old and her husband who is 40, has welcomed a baby girl, named Athena. The baby girl is born several weeks before her due date and is prematurely born.

The newborn girl is a little sister to the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Sienna and Beatrice’s stepson and Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son, 8-year-old Wolfie. The babygirl, who won’t be an HRH, is born 11th in line to the throne. This moves Beatrice’s younger sister Princess Eugenie to the 12th place.

Princess Beatrice gives birth to ‘perfect’ daughter with very unusual name https://t.co/GLYzUJyF4c pic.twitter.com/txL9QuAme1 — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) January 29, 2025

It has been reported that Beatrice and her week-old daughter, her second kid, are absolutely healthy and are doing well despite the girl’s early arrival. Both mother and the child have left the hospital and returned home. Beatrice was due to give birth around early spring and it was in December that they received medical advice and were advised by doctors not to travel far distances.

A statement from Buckingham Palace stated, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12.57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby was born weighing four pounds and five ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of the royal family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.”

The princess’ husband Edoardo shared a tribute to his new baby girl and called her “tiny and absolutely perfect.” He posted a photograph of Athena wrapped in a blanket and captioned it as, “Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her. Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time.”

Congratulations to Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo, as they welcomed their second daughter to the World! Athena, Elizabeth Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/waorUSUoq4 — According2Taz (@according2_taz) January 29, 2025

Eugenie, Beatrice’s sister, also joined in celebrating the new arrival by sharing a post saying, “Welcome Baby Girl.” She even shared Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s photograph of baby girl Athena wrapped in a pink blanket on her Instagram Stories.

Athena is also the 14th great-grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and is the second to be born since her demise in 2022. It was after her death that Eugenie’s second child Ernest arrived in 2024. Eugenie also has an older son named August. However, it is not expected that the King will hand out any title to the baby girl yet.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child! The baby is due in the autumn, according to the announcement from Buckingham Palace. The couple wed last July at a private ceremony in Windsor Great Park. pic.twitter.com/dDHTXsAivG — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) May 19, 2021

Beatrice first announced her pregnancy in October 2024, with two overwhelming family snaps. The first one showed her blonde-haired Sienna from the back as she walked along a country lane. She held the hands of her father and elder brother Wolfie. The youngster donned a red bow in her hair, and wore an all-in-one blue waterproof puddle suit that was decorated with bird and cloud motifs.

In the second snap, a happy Beatrice wore a black puffer jacket, smiling at the camera, while being held close by Mr Mapelli Mozzi, who looked lovingly at his wife. The news of her pregnancy came out during one of the most challenging years for the Royal Family. It was when Beatrice’s mother Sarah, King, Princess of Wales and Duchess of York all were diagnosed with cancer.