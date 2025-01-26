Prince William’s Unusual Behavior at a Homeless Charity Sparks Debate—Experts Link It to Kate’s Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William’s body language has constantly changed and reshaped over the years. Many experts have studied his movements to understand his nature and where his head lies. Prince William has had quite a couple of years and they were not easy.

It all became a nightmare when his wife Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer. It could be a huge blow to everyone but Prince William held his head high and performed his duties. However, since the remission news arrived, body experts claim that the relief can be seen in William’s body language. Let’s dive deeper into it.

Prince William visited Centrepoint – the UK’s leading youth homelessness charity which offers housing, counselling, and other resources to youth who might be on the brink of homelessness. The Royal graced the charity and did not shy away from showing his motor skills as he was seen participating in a boxing lesson. PureWow reports a dynamic shift in William’s body language which was never seen before.

Meeting young people supported by @centrepointuk here in Ealing today and celebrating 20 years being Patron of this amazing charity. pic.twitter.com/gDB3NNSWTa — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 21, 2025

PureWow reports that Prince William was at ease, especially while holding a conversation with the staff members. He reciprocated to humor when required and was outgoing. However, his facial expressions and hand gestures were a little mellowed down. But in retrospect, this is good news.

Earlier, body language experts deciphered William’s facial expressions at a soccer game that he attended with his oldest son. Throughout the game, he was seen making exaggerated gestures which were borderline compensating. But this time around, while William was expressive, he was subdued. Now, there could be several reasons for this. One could be simply that he was at a charity and did not want to overdo it so he maintained that balance.

Another could be he just feels better at home with his family. At this point, it is safe to say that William and Middleton and going through tough times as she is still fighting cancer. But remission comes in like a cool breeze and that sense of relief was evident with Prince William’s recent outing. The Duke has always been highly expressive with his body even if he doesn’t realise it.

Since its creation, Centrepoint has worked together with countless young people to help rebuild their lives, offering not just a home, but access to education, employment, and counselling. pic.twitter.com/3ti3kccqDE — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 21, 2025

Back in 2023, a body language expert claimed that Prince William is a completely different person. Body language expert Darren Stanton told the U.K.’s Express, “We don’t see any of the old gestures from him that he previously displayed, which denoted a lack of confidence or feeling like a fish out of water. Right now, I think Prince William is at the pinnacle of his strength, in terms of his non-verbal communication. He’s become ever-so more statesman-like in recent years.”

Prince William has grown into a more confident man over the years as per the expert who added, “Over the years he’s been placed in lots of social situations where anybody would probably feel a little bit anxious.” He explains that William would do a lot of “self-soothing” gestures which he has now quit to do, like putting his hands in his jacket or playing with his cufflinks.