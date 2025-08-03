Prince William’s Friends Had a Weird Nickname for Kate Middleton and Her Family Before Their Wedding—Insider Spills What It Was

Prince William and his friends in college had an unexpected nickname for Kate Middleton. The two met as college students at the beginning of the semester. Since then, they have been through a journey and been together more than half their lives.

The two have gone from roommates to friends and then a couple and parents. Over the years, William has surely gotten close to Kate’s family, including siblings James and Pippa. The nickname for her family was OM Middletons.

This was due to their closeness, and the nickname meant On Masse Middletons. This is a revelation from Katie Nicholl’s book, who is a royal biographer. His friends used to jokingly call them this nickname at that time, as per a report.

Duchess Dolittle Kate Middleton was also dubbed Waity Katie/Lazy Katie for not having a career before marrying Prince William because she wanted to be at his beck & call whenever he wanted to go on a trip; she didn’t want another woman stealing her spot. https://t.co/l9oJVwVVvn — JoJo 💯 (@DomajorReminor) April 18, 2023

However, the nickname still applies as the family is still very close. The family has been there since the royal love affair caught the public eye.

Besides, when Kate got cancer, the family stood with her throughout the ordeal. According to her father, they have been around her on her terms and whenever she needs help, they love her and are happy to be her pillars of support.

Now, not only Kate, but William is also close to the family as they stepped in and helped them. An insider stated that he must consider Michael and Carole as second parents. Looks like he’s also a part of OM Middleton’s now.

There have been weird nicknames for Kate Middleton over the years. Some of them include Waity Katie and Lazy Katie. This was because she did not have a career before getting married. Another reason was her long wait before the proposal.

A refresher course for those who forget at one time the English Rose #KateMiddleton aka #PrincessCatherine was nicknamed “Waity Katie” in the UK media and portrayed as a middle class social climber, but #MeghanMarkle a woman of color is worse than that in royalists eyes pic.twitter.com/bPa4zN1lzA — The House Of Montecito (@blakjaxx) June 20, 2025

The media says she waited around without any profession or a job just to get married. Even Prince William gave her and her sister Pippa the nickname Wisteria Sisters. The reason may have been how close the two are and their ambitious nature.