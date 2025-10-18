Prince William’s Awkward Move Toward Kate Middleton Has Everyone Screaming ‘Trump and Melania Energy’

Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen greeting Northern Ireland locals, but were captured in an awkward encounter. In the video, the Prince and Princess of Wales stand side by side greeting locals when Kate appears to step around William, but he seems to move his hand in a way that looks like he’s swatting her away.

William’s hand movement toward Kate looked similar to the gestures Melania Trump has made toward Donald Trump when he tries to hold her hand. Her large hats are also popular for discouraging Trump from planting a kiss on her cheek. From the video, it does seem like William is shooing Kate away, but it can also be interpreted as an innocent mistake, and they just ended up getting confused.

One user commented that William ” looked protective rather than dismissive.” Another one defended the couple by saying, “He didn’t shoo her away, he stepped to the wrong side.” The third one commented, “I feel really sorry for Kate in this video,” assuming William shooed her away.

🤣 Prince William just shoo away Kate Middleton pic.twitter.com/lLjBCYJrrL — Shock Up 💫 (@shock_up_) October 17, 2025



Over the years, we have all witnessed how Melania Trump and Donald Trump are in public. There has been photo and video evidence of Melania shoving away Donald’s hand. At times, she has also been seen walking away from him or ignoring his advances.

There have been speculations about whether all these moments are unintentional, but they did show a lack of coordination between the two. Now that Trump is in his second term, hand-holding seems to be a non-negotiable between the two. Coming back to Kate and William, their chemistry and PDA do not seem to be problematic.

To add to the confusion, William may not have known where Kate was going, and it also appears that he was reaching with his arm to hold her hand. Their interaction looks playful and lovable instead of cold. So we cannot call them the British version of the US’s first couple.

Comparing the two couples, it’s clear the royal pair appears strong and united, while Trump and Melania seem more reserved and less inclined toward public displays of affection. Both Kate and William have fought a hard personal battle after Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

William has been there for Kate throughout her treatment, making their relationship stronger over time. Unlike Melania and Trump, they are more in love as the years pass.