Prince William Received Millions in Annual Salary According to a 2025 Royal Report

Prince William, the Prince of Wales, received the Duchy of Cornwall estate when King Charles took the throne in 2022. This bumped up his annual income to manage the estate as well as his personal expenses. According to a June 2025 report, he received $30 million for his second year.

The Duke of Cornwall enjoys these financial perks that take care of his charitable and official expenses. The Integrated Annual Report from the Duchy of Cornwall reveals the prince has an extra distributable amount of £22.9 million ($30.9 million).

Although he did not have a traditional income, the Duchy received this financial aid in 1337 as the heir to the throne. King Edward III established it. So Prince William inherited the estate worth $1 billion, and thousands of acres of land in 23 counties in England.

So #PrinceWilliam collects 23 million quid a year in rent from the good people of Cornwall ? And they call #PrinceHarry a grifter ??? pic.twitter.com/oBCkYZwDr9 — Keiron (@RealKeiron) December 31, 2025

He also pays taxes on the entire income after removing the unspecified household expenses. In the last two years, he has stayed at the estate a couple of times. One of these visits was for a charitable cause to address homelessness in Newquay with his housing project.

He has been taking full responsibility for the estate ever since he inherited it from King Charles. Furthermore, there was a change in his role at the Football Association. Now he is the patron of the association, which he inherited from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Earlier, he was the president of the association.

He also started managing the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association and Welsh Guards Charity. Apart from this, the report mentions that the Duchy of Cornwall aims to be a net-zero estate by 2032. Prince William may bring changes in the management of the estate with his new ideas to reach this goal.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s salary from the Duchy of Cornwall estate was revealed for the 2024-2025 financial year. https://t.co/3quCBQcmvv pic.twitter.com/CFhZgvI9B8 — E! News (@enews) December 30, 2025

Their other goal is to provide mental health support to rural tenants and staff. The report also sheds light on how they plan to grow income for different communities. There will be charities and rent reduction to ensure a positive impact on the community.

According to the report, there has been success in creating healthy communities, revealing that 99 percent of people have access to nature. They partnered with South West Peatland to work on the farming practices on the peatlands of Dartmoor.

Prince William is set to inherit even more after he becomes the King.