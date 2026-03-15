Prince William Pays Tribute to Princess Diana With Unseen Photo on U.K. Mother’s Day

Prince William celebrated Mother’s Day in the U.K. by sharing an unseen childhood photo of himself with his mother. For those unaware, Mother’s Day was celebrated on March 15 across Ireland and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales honored the late Princess Diana, which was quite nostalgic.

The old picture was taken at Highgrove in 1984 and shows a little William holding Diana’s hand as they sit amidst a field of flowers. Diana could be seen smiling at the camera while her little boy seemed more interested in the blooms at his feet.

William paired the picture with a short, heartfelt caption: “Remembering my mother today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W.”

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People reported that the photograph comes from the Royal Family’s private collection, making it one of the rarest moments where ordinary folk get to have a peek at their private lives. It’s been almost 30 years since Princess Daina passed away in an unfortunate car crash in August 1997. William was only 15 when he lost his mother.

Over the years, the Prince of Wales has been seen on a few occasions where he spoke about his mother. Given how the Royal Family likes to keep things private, Sunday’s Instagram post arrives both as a delight and a tribute.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen shared a picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram to honor her memories on Mother’s Day. The caption on the post carried a sentimental emotion, saying, “Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday.”

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The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to centre family life in public and private. The couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, have taken part in family traditions that remember the late princess.

The post arrives as the couple balances family life with public duties. The Mirror reported that Catherine is now back to fulfilling her public duties, as her cancer is in remission.

“I expect Catherine will want to treat her mother to something special on Mother’s Day. She has been a tower of strength for William and Catherine during the difficult days of her daughter’s cancer treatment,” former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said.

“It must have been a time when she herself was feeling distraught that this had happened to her darling daughter. …The royals all know that she is important, too, in William’s life,” Bond continued.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was first out of the public eye after she was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. She was undergoing Chemotherapy and was reportedly recovering away from the prying eyes of the world.

As Mother’s Day in the U.K. is winding down, Prince William and Princess Catherine have had to face another challenge for the monarchy. Prince William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested after the scandalous Epstein files resurfaced in the United States.

The DOJ released some photographs where Mountbatten-Windsor was seen sitting beside Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Mandelson. The arrest has not only troubled the couple but has also deeply affected the stability of the Royal Family.