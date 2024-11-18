Prince William Once Went 'Dirty Dancing' With Models at a Nightclub — Abandoning Kate and His Kids

Prince William’s ski trip to Verbier, Switzerland, ignited immense public attention when a video of the future King engaging in what some observers described as 'dirty dancing' went viral on social media. The footage, reportedly filmed by two British tourists, captured the Prince gyrating with two women, placing his hand on one's waist, and dancing with another. According to the Daily Mail, one of the women allegedly 'sl*t dropped' in front of him.

Remember when Prince William, married father of two at the time and heir to the throne, skipped Commonwealth day service to party with models at a Swiss nightclub? #princewilliamaffair pic.twitter.com/SS3S9NVVzd — Boom The Brazen Hussy (@TheDuchessBoom) December 12, 2022

As per The Sun, one of the women in the clip was Australian model Sophie Taylor, who partied with William throughout the weekend. In the clip, the Prince, dressed casually in a pale blue shirt and jeans, can be seen grabbing Taylor’s cowboy hat and putting it on his head as Pharrell Williams’ Happy played in the background. Witnesses at the lively Farinet Nightclub recorded him encouraging others to join him on the dance floor, with one tourist describing the scene as surreal.

“He was dancing so wildly that I did a double take when I first saw him and thought it must be a lookalike,” said the tourist. “But before long, everyone realized they really were partying with Prince William. He was dancing with a very attractive blonde girl to hip-hop and really going for it—it was proper dad dancing.” The tourist noted that the Prince seemed unconcerned about his appearance or the attention he was drawing. They recounted, “I decided I had to film it with my phone, or no one would ever believe me.”

The video also showed William trying on a skier’s bobble hat as he danced. Taylor, 24, worked at the Farinet Hotel in Verbier alongside her friend Rosie Peate, 30. Both women declined to comment on their interactions with the Prince. However, Taylor’s boyfriend at the time, Aaron Goodfellow, who was also present at the party, told The Sun that he found William to be "very down to earth."

Just a reminder that #WorkshyWilly the future King, was the only Royal not to attend the Commonwealth Day service in 2017 because he was on a skiing holiday in the Swiss Alps. He was joined by friends and a group of women, none of whom were his wife. pic.twitter.com/MHpZxfvOjm — Shannon (@Shannon79053723) August 20, 2023

Adriana Domingo, a waitress who joined the Prince’s lunch party earlier in the day, also defended Taylor. “I’m a friend of Sophie and know she’s with Aaron, so all this stuff about her being involved with William is total nonsense,” Domingo stated. The lunch, attended by William and his friends Guy Pelly, James Meade, and Tom Van Straubenzee, reportedly included rosé wine, pizza, and Jägerbomb shots, costing over £200 before the group moved on to their après-ski celebrations.

According to The List, the Prince apparently skipped the Commonwealth Day service, an important event attended by senior royals, including the late Queen Elizabeth. Royal expert Katie Nicholl weighed in on the situation and suggested that Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was displeased. “It’s safe to assume Kate will be far from happy. She’s left at home with the children while William is off on a bachelor blow-out,” Nicholl commented at the time. “This is definitely not the image that Kate wants to convey.”