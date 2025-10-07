Prince William ‘Livid’ Over Meghan Markle Video That ‘Disrespected’ Princess Diana

Prince William is more than enraged at Meghan Markle’s social media stunt. The Duchess of Sussex posted a video while she visited Paris Fashion Week that has been dubbed “distasteful” by netizens everywhere. Here’s why Prince William is taking offense to the video that showed the site of Princess Diana’s accident that killed her.

An insider has revealed how the Prince of Wales has been left “livid” after catching wind of Markle’s social media video. The video was shot from the backseat of the car as it passed two bridges that come right before the Pont de l’Alma.

In the video, the Duchess can be seen kicking heels-clad feet in the air as the camera pans inside the car. The video managed to catch the attention of many social media users as well, who labelled it as disrespectful.

“William saw the clip and went white with anger,” an insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. The palace source also pointed out how William “doesn’t understand social media.”

Insiders claimed that Markle intended the post to be more “artistic, not offensive.” Tensions have escalated to the point where Harry has had to step in to control the damage that his wife’s video seems to have caused.

Meghan Markle branded ‘insensitive’ as she films herself putting her feet up in her limo near Princess Diana crash site in Paris. Markle shared a video putting her feet up near to the Pont d’Alma tunnel, the location where Princess Diana lost her life. Source: NY Post pic.twitter.com/t1MrTJbv8N — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 5, 2025

“Harry’s caught in the middle again,” the insider revealed. The same source added how the Duke is well aware of how bad it looks, but “is trying to calm things privately.”

William, on the other hand, sees no other side to the instance than how the clip is a “disrespect” to his mother and her memory, according to the insider. The royal’s sentiment is shared by hundreds of fans who have chimed in.

“Meghan Markle booked a Mercedes-Benz luxury car to drive her around Paris, then filmed herself near the tunnel where Princess Diana died in a Mercedes-Benz. I’m speechless. This doesn’t show love or respect for Harry. I feel for Prince William. This is beyond insensitive,” one social media user wrote on X.

“Spectacularly in bad taste. And yes, the outrage is entirely justified,” another added. A third questioned why the Duchess seemed like it was a good idea to go for a “joyride” at her husband’s late mother’s site of death.

Amidst the outrage, several people have come forward to defend the Duchess and her actions. Afua Hagan, a royal commentator, addressed the video while calling it a “really innocent, nice” moment. “Honest, this is just people wanting to find something wrong,” Hagan added in an interview with Newsweek.