Prince William & Kate’s Fairytale Crumbled—Secrets Behind Their Breakup and Reunion

We all are mesmerized by the everlasting love of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Their love story is nothing short of a fairytale whirlwind romance. William was a prince, and Kate was a commoner back then. The two have been together for over twenty years now. They tied the knot in 2011 in an epic royal wedding. Everyone watches their nuptials and has been obsessed with them ever since. The two have three children–Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

They met at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The two became friends in 2002 and went public with their relationship in 2002. They were destined to be together when their friendship bloomed into a beautiful relationship. The two have been the epitome when it comes to staying dedicated to each other. Kate has always been by Williams’s side, while William has been her huge supporter even amidst cancer diagnosis and treatment.

We all know that the two have been inseparable ever since they got together. However, it was not always well for the couple the first few years they started dating. In 2007, their perfect romance struggled a bit when they split. It was a shocking breakup for everyone, and both were in shambles.

Middleton was heartbroken and tearful. On the other hand, William was partying endlessly to cover up his hurt. According to the insiders, William broke up with her over a 30-minute phone call after being together for five years. It must have been gutwrenching.

William revealed, “I thought we were too young. We both needed our space. We needed to find our way.”

Looking back at the situation, Middleton said, “Well, I think if you really go out with someone for quite a long time, you do get to know each other very, very well, you go through the good times, you go through the bad times. At that time, the royal family had a lot of expectations from William. Kate was a commoner; at first, they were not as welcoming.

Even his father, Charles, and grandfather were after him to get engaged to someone royal. Besides, the breakup did not come as a surprise to Kate as she sensed something was wrong. Insiders reveal that Willaim was exhausted from all the pressure and did not fight to save the relationship.

After the breakup, William was a free bird and wanted to party endlessly. With his friends, he would hit the club and stay in a drunken state for hours. He even got popular for his robot dance as he was trying to recover from the breakup. Besides, there was another woman at that time William was interested in. Socialite Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe claims to have rejected his advances and that nothing materialised between them.

William soon realized he missed Kate and needed to get her back. He made efforts to convince her to get back together, which was not easy. Their reunion was confirmed when Kate attended a concert for Diana in 2008. Since then, the two have been together. After their reunion, William proposed to Kate in 2010 in Kenya.