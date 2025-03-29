Lip Reader Reveals What Prince William Told Kate Middleton During Their Wedding Carriage Ride—Why They Shocked Royal Fans!

April 29, 2011, was a day that would not be forgotten as Prince William and Kate Middleton emerged from Westminster Abbey as a bride and groom. The world’s television audience could hardly believe its eyes as they alighted onto the State Landau carriage for a serene ride to Buckingham Palace.

As they waved to the overjoyed people packing the streets, they had a brief, intimate moment that professional lip reader Tina Lannin later dissected.

The wedding of the century. Everyone was beautiful and happy. Catherine was breathtakingly stunning! Queen Elizabeth was so happy. Prince William whispered to Catherine, “Shall we do one more kiss?” as the crowd was chanting, “Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!” William and Catherine had two… pic.twitter.com/dFqoqMgNdL — 🤦🏻‍♀️ (@chadasianwife) February 22, 2024

According to a Brides’ article from March 25, 2025, the couple used this time to lean on each other, sharing hushed words of encouragement and guidance. Kate took in the vastness of the moment while William offered her soft reminders about the proper behavior expected of them. These small yet meaningful exchanges, now brought to light, provide an uncommon insight into the private conversations between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on that unforgettable day.

According to Lannin, Prince William was there to help Kate feel at ease during their outing. He gently told her, “I don’t think you should bow quite yet. think you should just bow your head, okay?” His thoughtfulness showed he cared about her fitting in as she started her life in the royal spotlight.

William couldn’t help but be amazed by the massive crowd that had come to cheer them on. He said to Kate, “I hope I remember… It’s mad, it’s mad!” The sight of so many supporters was a bit much for him to take in. “Oh my goodness, it … really loudly here… these people are clapping,” he exclaimed, showing that even future kings get overwhelmed by such outpourings of love.

In the midst of all this, Kate noticed William’s delight and said to him with a smile, “You look happy.” It was a sincere remark that perfectly captured the enthusiasm and joy of the occasion.

The future Princess of Wales walking down the aisle at Westminster Abbey. The then Kate Middleton’s wedding dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen broke the internet, it became the most requested wedding gown around the world. #WalesWeddingAnniversary #RoyalFamily… pic.twitter.com/2Qk53gkX9I — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) April 28, 2024

The wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton was a large, actually spectacular occasion that was watched by approximately 162 million people from all over the world. The actual magic was, however, experienced on London’s streets, where the people’s affection for the couple was evident. Union Jack flags flapped maniacally as the two birds of love swept through the city, and an ear-splitting cheer shook from the crowd as they passed by.

Firsthand accounts, some of which were shared in Brides and The Telegraph on April 30, 2011, paint a picture of a buzzing ambience that was absolutely electric. Fans were so ecstatic that they were literally yelling the names of the couple together. There were also numerous handmade signs waved above, teasing the couple to “Kiss the Bride.”

When they finally reached the renowned Buckingham Palace, the bride and groom made their first public appearance as a married couple on the legendary balcony. This was the moment that everyone had been waiting for, and they did not disappoint anyone.

In the footsteps of the then Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, the two shared a soft and sentimental kiss. However, in an endearing move away from form, William pecked Kate again for another kiss, much to the encouragement of the massive crowd that was now gathered there.

Kate’s response, as captured on Brides, was one of shock laughter, which only served to make the moment all the more tangible and earthy. These two quick pecks quickly became one of the most memorable and discussed aspects of their wedding day. It was a spontaneous move that actually summed up the spirit of their contemporary love affair and was even more dear to the public.

Following the grand public celebrations, William and Kate went on to a more low-key reception at the Throne Room in Buckingham Palace. This intimate reception was hosted by none other than King Charles himself. There were joyful moments throughout the evening, including a special rendition by Ellie Goulding and a fireworks show. But what really got everyone excited was the surprise dance routine that the couple treated everyone to.

Robert Jobson, who’s quite the expert on the Royal Family, shared some insider info in his book titled “Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography”. He said that the newlyweds decided to show off their dance moves to the tune of “You’re the One That I Want” from Grease.

“They began dancing around, pointing at each other, and mouthing the words with the style of the lead characters Danny and Sandy,” Jobson wrote. “It brought the house down.”

But the fun didn’t stop there. After the main event, the Middletons, Kate’s family, had a surprise of their own. They threw a private after-party at the Goring Hotel, turning the place into a little slice of the Caribbean: Mustique, a place where the family loves to vacation.