Prince William Fondly Talked About His Brother Harry For the First Time in Years

Despite his relationship with his brother having turned sour, Prince William holds his childhood memories with Prince Harry close to heart. In a new promo for the documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, William recounted a memory of when Princess Diana, determined to expose her sons to the world beyond royal walls, took them to a homeless shelter in London. It served as a lesson in reality and compassion. This heartwarming walk down memory lane marked the first time William spoke publicly about his brother since their royal feud began.

Prince William and Prince Harry attend the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre on April 26, 2018, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Toby Melville)

In the clip, William said, "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect." He explained how Diana had a natural ability to make everyone feel at ease. As reported by People Magazine, he added, "My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone. I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well if everyone doesn't have a home, they’re all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

A picture of the young princes at the homeless charity, casually dressed and with Harry seated on Diana's lap, was featured in the documentary. William recalled interacting, playing chess, and having in-depth discussions with the people of The Passage. He realized then that not everyone had the same comfortable life, and he carried this lesson with him ever since.

He explained, "You know when you’re quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don’t really have the concept to look elsewhere. It's when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, 'Well, I was living on the street last night,' and you’re like, 'Woah.' I remember that happening." Although William has supported The Passage since 2019, his connection with the charity goes far deeper. He returned to the shelter numerous times throughout the years since his first visit with Harry. In 2017, Harry also reflected on that shared experience in an interview.



The rift between the brothers as per insiders and experts is 'very bad,' but not beyond repair, Page Six reported. Their relationship strained after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals and moved to California, as per the New York Post. In a controversial 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Markle accused an unnamed royal of racism. In their 2022 Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, they further criticized the institution. The last straw however was Harry's memoir, Spare, which claimed William physically attacked him. Since then, the brothers have avoided each other as seen when they attended their uncle's memorial service recently.