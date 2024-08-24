Prince William Annoyed at Harry and Meghan For Deliberately Addressing His Ailing Wife Incorrectly

Prince William is furious that his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to call his wife "Kate" instead of calling her by the royal name Catherine. The Prince of Wales believes that it is a "deliberate" attempt by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to infuriate him and his ailing wife Princess Catherine. The estranged royal couple publically called the Princess of Wales, "Kate" while wishing her good health and strength to fight cancer in their messages.

The get-well-soon note read, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace." "William takes offense at people calling Catherine 'Kate' because she has asked to be known as Catherine. It's a fairly simple wish to respect. I'm sure Meghan wouldn't like it if William started publicly calling her 'Meghan Markle,'" a friend close to William shared as reported by The Express.

I really feel for Kate, it must have been unbearable to walk next to her brother & sister in law in public. Never mind that the Queen had died, or William & Harry walked behind their mother’s coffin as children, or the racist & misogynistic abuse Meghan suffered. Poor Kate 🎻 . pic.twitter.com/XhRn40p5JI — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) April 8, 2023

"Of course, it's an utterly trivial thing, but those of us who know William know that it is one of the things that pushes his buttons. Pushing his buttons while he was going through his wife's cancer seemed an entirely unnecessary and deliberate irritation," the friend added. Another friend of the royal couple expressed, "No one's saying it's responsible for all the trouble, but deliberately calling someone by a name they don't like is just bloody rude." Adding on the friend explained why they think so by saying, "If Harry and Meghan were serious about healing their issue, a good first step would be to call her Catherine."

Harry used to call his sister-in-law ‘Catherine’. What changed? Well, he married a moron with raging jealousy who turned him against his family. Now, the woman battling cancer, whom he loved like a sister, is ‘Kate’.#PrincessofWales #FOHarryAndMeghan #WeLoveYouCatherine pic.twitter.com/N7Xa1Trtjj — Royal Gossip 🇬🇧 (@UKRoyalGossip) March 23, 2024

According to the Daily Beast, the Duchess of Cambridge had asked her friends to call her Catherine before her Royal wedding around the year 2008 as she prefers being called that. According to Harry's memoir, King Charles also had a role to play in changing Catherine's name. In Spare, he noted that then-Prince Charles asked Kate to change the spelling of her name. The British monarch suggested she replace the alphabet "K" with "C" in her name to give it a more authentic sense.

Publicly it’s Catherine as that’s what the queen wanted privately it’s Kate! — J (@JennPerry85) March 23, 2024

"I turned to Willy, gave him a look that said: 'You listening to this? ' His face was blank," wrote Harry in his memoir describing the moment they had with their father when he asked Catherine to change her name. She was widely known as Kate during her school and college days which is a shortened form of her full name Catherine. She went ahead with her full name to suit the interests of her official duties as a member of the British Royal Family.

She should be referred to by them as The Princess of Wales. — L (@L293754) March 23, 2024

While British media shifted to that, the US tabloids continue to call her Kate Middleton. Royal author Christopher Anderson expressed that he wishes that the rift between the brothers get sorted soon. "Despite all the bad blood between the brothers, I’m convinced that, when the time does come, William will not be foolish enough to exclude his only sibling, now fifth in line to the throne, from his coronation," he told Fox News Digital.