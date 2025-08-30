Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Forever Home’ Comes With a Twist – They Can’t Actually Live There Full Time

Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving to their “forever home.” The couple is set to move out of their Windsor home, along with their children, to a much bigger house. The Forest Lodge is currently under renovation and is being set up so the family can move into it soon.

Aides of the royal family recently revealed that Kate and William are gearing up to move into the $21 million home. The house isn’t too far from the couple’s current home, the Adelaide Cottage. The Forest Lodge lies on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The family’s new house, which is currently undergoing renovations, has eight bedrooms. The house is a massive upgrade from their current house, which has 4 bedrooms. Even though the couple was described as their “forever home,” we doubt the case will remain the same once William becomes king.

Hugo Vickers, a well-known writer and also a friend of the royal family’s spoke to Page Six to explain why things will have to change. Vickers began by pointing out that the family will “have to have” a base in London when William ascends the throne.

“Remember, when [Queen Elizabeth] was at Windsor, when [then Prime Minister] Theresa May was stepping down in July 2019,” he added. The writer went on to note how the late Queen had to travel back and forth to accept the former Prime Minister’s resignation.

A back view of the 8-bedroom Forest Lodge where Kate and William will be moving later this year with their kids. Call me crazy, but this place doesn’t exude a cozy home feeling … more like a perfect setting for a movie about ghostly hauntings. 😱#AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/8WuxcOQKOv — New World Disorder 1111 (@NWDisorder1111) August 17, 2025

She also frequented London to greet the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Vicker noted now necessary for the king to be somewhere “convenient to the center of government.” He added that a monarch cannot expect the minister to make the journey to Windsor.

Hence, he concluded that the couple will likely have to use Buckingham Palace as their base in London and also for ceremonial duties. William and Kate also have their Kensington Palace apartment to call home. The couple spent $6.5 million previously to renovate the home. The money to do so came from the British taxpayers’ funds.

Photographs reveal the grand Georgian interiors of Forest Lodge, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s new homehttps://t.co/fZD52pIyFd pic.twitter.com/2MmNtJtyfF — Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) August 24, 2025

When it comes to their new home, William and Kate will be footing the bill for the construction work and the market-rate rent. The couple who are currently staying in the Adelaide Cottage with their children moved there to be closer to Queen Elizabeth.

The family is scheduled to move into their new home sometime this year. A source close to the family told The Sun that the move will mark a fresh start for the family. William has previously labelled the year as the “hardest” year of his life. Katherine and King Charles both battled cancer this year.