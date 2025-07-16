Prince William and Harry Receive Dire Warning—Expert Warns the Feud Could Do ‘Incalculable Damage’ to Monarchy

Prince William and Prince Harry must hash it out to avoid an inevitable doom. A newspaper columnist claims that if the brothers don’t see eye to eye soon, it might cause “incalculable damage” to the nation. Andrew Norman Wilson reveals why is it so important for the brothers to get on amicable terms again.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family took a hit in 2020. The couple moved to California after stepping down as working royals.

Harry’s relationship with his family worsened after he released his memoir ‘Spare.’ The Prince made several bombshell revelations in the book, including how members of the royal family allegedly mistreated Meghan. The tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family continues to date.

A newspaper columnist named Andrew Norman Wilson predicted how the tumultuous relationship between the brothers could affect the UK. Wilson noted how things will turn turbulent once William takes the throne if the feud continues.

“A middle-aged brother in exile, on non-speakers with the sovereign but with a potential audience of billions, could do incalculable damage,” the columnist claimed. He went on to add how it would be better for the family collectively if the Sussexes are brought in “from the cold” when the time arises.

According to multiple reports, Prince William would like to remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles. Meghan, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Dcezub6uZb — Maximus (@Shockinginfos) May 2, 2025

“Both sides should be seeking, not only diplomatic and political help, but personal counsel,” Wilson noted. The British columnist sympathised with Prince Harry and his difficult childhood in the Daily Mail report.

Wilson noted that both brothers grew up in tumultuous times with their parents’ broken marriage and their mother’s untimely death. “Unfounded and scurrilous speculation about Harry’s paternity, and generally a gnawing inferiority complex on Harry’s part – some of it understandable,” he added, referring to the speculation about Charles not being Harry’s biological father.

The columnist also notes how the people in Prince William’s inner circle should advise him to extend an “olive branch” to his estranged brother. The same must be followed by people who have the monarchy’s “best interest” in mind, according to Wilson.

The columnist went on to label Prince Harry as the “wayward, disloyal and maddening younger sibling.” The expert pointed out how nothing would be more optimal than King Charles himself mending his relationship with his youngest son. “But it is the next reign – that of William V – that is likely to be longer and of far more consequence,” he warned.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that this row could one day begin the process that leads to a republic,” Wilson noted. He also added how if the necessary steps aren’t taken, the following might come true, “sooner than royalists” would like to admit it.