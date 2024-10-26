Prince Harry’s Yet Another Subtle Gesture Hints He May Be Open to Getting Back With Royal Family

Prince Harry’s recent subtle move suggests he may be open to mending ties with the royal family. Since releasing his memoir Spare in January 2023, Harry’s relationship with family members, especially his brother, Prince William, and father, King Charles III, has strained. The paperback version of the memoir was released in the US on October 22 and on October 24 in the UK. Although it’s typical for authors to update paperback editions, Harry chose not to add any new material, possibly to avoid stirring the waters again.

Bombs away. Prince Harry: It “never needed to be this way.” The royals “have shown no willingness to reconcile”. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.” pic.twitter.com/2QX7ODL9vU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 2, 2023

The original version of Spare detailed numerous revelations, including claims of intense arguments with William. Reports suggest William remains unwilling to reconcile, with a friend revealing to The Daily Beast, “The honest truth is that William has no interest right now in reaching out to Harry and Meghan.” The book's dedication also still excludes William and Charles and remains focused solely on Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, his children, Archie and Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

“He would have to eat so much humble pie and that’s beyond him and Meghan.”



Royal biographer Tom Bower believes the only reason Prince Harry is in the UK is because King Charles' asked him to come.#TalkTV pic.twitter.com/EXjYaKm4Xk — Talk (@TalkTV) February 6, 2024

The dedication reads, “For Meg and Archie and Lili... and of course, my mother.” The epigraph, a quote from Requiem for a Nun by William Faulkner, remains as well, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past." Harry has given several subtle hints that he may be open to reconnecting with his royal family, one of which is his and Markle’s recent purchase of property in Portugal, as reported by Mint.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on September 23, 2024, in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by John Nacion)

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, suggested that this move may reflect Harry’s desire to keep Archie and Lilibet connected to their U.K. family. “I think it perhaps suggests that they DO want their children to know at least some of their UK family." She added, “It will be good for Archie and Lilibet to spend time with their little cousins.” She further pointed out that with Princess Eugenie, a close family ally who also owns property in Portugal, Harry may find it easier to bridge relationships through her, helping to foster connections that bring Archie and Lilibet closer to their British heritage.

‘Why else would he come?’



Carole Malone says Prince Harry’s upcoming UK trip may be him attempting to make amends with the country as his marriage with Meghan Markle is ‘on the rocks’.



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYHxmd pic.twitter.com/rDaRmPMF5D — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 24, 2023

Additionally, Harry’s recent address at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York also appeared to subtly acknowledge his father, King Charles. Speaking on climate change, Harry noted the 'frightening' impact it may have on future generations. As per Cheatsheet, former royal butler, Grant Harrold, who worked closely with Charles, remarked that Harry’s focus on environmental issues may reflect Charles’s long-standing advocacy for the cause.

Harrold opined, “Harry has been inspired by [Diana’s charity work]... he’s also spoken passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father’s heart.” Harrold added that while Harry continues to build a life in the U.S., he may be making gradual efforts toward reconciliation and taking steps to reconnect with family in the U.K., adding, “Home is where the heart is.”