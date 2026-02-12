Prince Harry’s Viral Video Sparks Rare Comparisons to Gavin Newsom

On February 11, Prince Harry met with British families in Los Angeles about a cause that is close to his heart. Each family had tragically lost a child due to social media. However, Harry’s behavior as he spoke was very bizarre. People caught on to this and shared the video, and now it reminds them of someone in the state of California.

In the video on X, Prince Harry is speaking to the grieving families, and tells them, “None of you should be here.”

“Thank you for doing everything that you’ve done. Thank you for telling your stories over and over again. Truth, justice, and accountability: those are the three things that will come from this,” he added.

I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior. pic.twitter.com/9Ac7VqhvMp — Royally Sage (@sage1411) February 12, 2026

However, when watching the video it is hard to concentrate on his speech as all the way through, Harry is moving his hands in a bizarre way. With every word, he is waving and shaking his hands in a very unusual way.

The clip on X bears the caption, “I mean what are these hand movements? This is not his normal behavior.” While many people get animated as they talk, in this case the action is not something anyone would expect from Harry.

Netizens were shocked at the sight and left plenty of comments, stressing that the movements he is making are not normal for Harry. However, one person was reminded of the governor of Harry’s current home state, and they wrote, “He’s channeling [Gavin] Newsom.”

One X user wrote that “he took lessons” from the California governor, while another commented, “You know who else is over-animated like that? Gavin Newsom.” This was becoming a trend in the comment section as another described his movements as “politician body language. Used to influence an audience.” Most agreed that his behavior was not exactly princely.

While wondering why Harry would be acting like a politician, one wrote, “He thinks it gives him gravitas and makes him look like California’s governor.” However, someone else disagreed, saying he probably wasn’t trying to emulate Newsom, but maybe they both had the same coach, writing, “Those hand gestures… come from the consultants Harry is currently using to better help him communicate with the peasant class,” they joked, adding, “It’s the same group Gov Gavin Newsom uses.”

Of course, Prince Harry lives with his wife, Meghan Markle, in a beautiful home in Montecito, so another X user thought that by living in California, he was picking up the local vibe. They wrote, “Too much California in this guy now…”

However, not all the comments related to Donald Trump’s “favorite” governor, Gavin Newsom. One blamed Meghan, writing, “The missus probably told him it makes him look commanding and authoritative. All I see is Bugs Bunny doing Leopold.”

The former Suits star came up again when another wrote, “Meghan isn’t there to hold his hands down. He is a free man to use his hands any way he likes when she isn’t around.”

Yet another X user noticed something in the background of the video, writing, “The reaction of the woman sitting in the background says she’s not buying what he’s selling.”

Another commenter to the video was scathing, writing, “Why does this man, who’s accomplished absolutely nothing, have a platform to speak about anything??? And who listens???” You can’t please everyone.

It is unlikely that Harry’s actions are related in any way to Newsom, but he does know him. When he first moved to California in 2020, he received a welcome call with the governor. We will probably never know why he was acting so out of royal character, but at least he was involved in a good cause.