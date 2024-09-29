Prince Harry’s Relationship With the Royal Family is Now ‘More Fractured Than Ever,’ Here’s Why

Prince Harry turned 40 on September 15 and it was a big deal for him as he hit this major milestone away from the royal life he once had. His relationship with the Royal Family remains strained as the Duke of Sussex enters a new decade, with trust emerging as a central issue. ITV's royal correspondent Chris Ship has shed light on the ongoing tensions. He described the relationship between Harry and his family as "more fractured than ever." Ship says the break comes from Harry’s open talks about internal family issues in recent years.

HARRY and the ROYAL FAMILY:

This reading shows that they are very suspicious of him. They do not trust him nor his Royal trips. I see them feeling betrayed by him.

And the word CORNY keeps coming out. They think he is corny #Meghan #Harry_ #KingCharles #William #Kate#UK #May #US pic.twitter.com/16lUE9goMz — Holy Reading666 (@HolyReading666) May 5, 2024

"How can members of the Royal Family trust Harry if they have private conversations about him?" Ship questioned on the Talking Royals podcast. He elaborated, "There's not another book planned I don't think but would they think 'if I say this to you, are you going to write about this in a book or are you going to tell Netflix about this one or two years down the line?'" The bombshells dropped in Harry's memoir Spare and during his joint interview with wife Meghan Markle on Oprah Winfrey's show have left deep scars. These public disclosures have seemingly created a barrier to open communication within the family.

Prince William's issue with Harry is 'trust' | Royal Family is 'in despair' with the Duke of Sussex@PandoraForsyth | @MrMarkDolan pic.twitter.com/a17M8yzeSL — GBN America (@GBNAmerica) February 27, 2024

One of the most controversial moments came during the Oprah interview when the couple claimed that members of the Royal Family had expressed concerns about their son Archie's skin color before his birth. This allegation sent shockwaves through the monarchy and beyond. Buckingham Palace issued a carefully worded statement: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately," in response, as per The Express.

The Palace's approach to these public revelations has been consistent with their long-standing motto. As Ship notes, "The Royal Family won't respond to what they (Harry and Markle) say. Never complain, never explain." This silence, however, doesn't mean the family isn't affected by Harry's words. The trust issues extend beyond just the immediate family. Royal watchers and the public alike are left wondering about the long-term implications of these revelations on the monarchy's image and internal dynamics.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Dunham

Lucrezia Millarini, who hosts the Talking Royals podcast, talked about how crazy Harry's life has changed over the last ten years. "When you look back at the stark contrast to how he was at 30. At 30 he was single, he was a senior working member of the Royal Family, he was fourth in line to the throne, he was due to leave the Army," she said. Millarini continued, "Where we are now is so far from where we were then. He's married to Meghan, has two children, he's stepped back from Royal duties, handed back all his official military connections. A lot has been said in that time," as per The Daily Record.