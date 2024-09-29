Prince Harry Wasn’t Happy When His Family Didn’t Recognize Meghan’s Resemblance to Diana

Since Meghan Markle came into the royal family, she left a lasting impression on everyone. With her confident and strong personality, she created her space. Although she has a unique personality, there have been several instances when Markle reminded us of the late Princess Diana. As per investigative journalist Tom Bower, Prince Harry deeply believes that Markle shares many qualities with his mother. He hoped Diana's sisters and her closest friend would also recognize these similarities. However, that wasn't the case and Harry was left disheartened.

Bower revealed this in his book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors. It was also noted that Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, discussed Harry's close relationship with Markle. Diana's family expressed concerns that it might be difficult for Markle to adjust to royal life. As reported by the Mirror, Bower wrote in his book, "Since the Vanity Fair article had increased the Cambridges’ suspicion of Meghan, the actress discovered that her neighbor in Kensington Palace had even less time for her." He added, "By then, Harry had introduced Meghan to Diana’s two sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel."

The author continued, "Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée." He continued, "He was disappointed. No one agreed that his vulnerable mother had anything in common with his girlfriend. More discomforting for him, they thought Meghan would not fit in with the Royal Family." Talking about Diana's brother's reaction to the relationship between Harry and Markle, the author claimed, "Their unease was voiced by Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother. At William’s request, Spencer weighed in. Three times married, Spencer cautioned his nephew to reconsider his haste towards marriage."

He added, "His advice provoked a bitter reaction. 'This was going to be really hard,’ Harry would later reflect on establishing Meghan’s place in the family." The author went on, "One of his recurring concerns was insufficient money if they married." Meanwhile, even in their Netflix series, one episode features Harry talking mostly about his childhood and the early days of his relationship with Markle. Harry compared Markle and Diana and said, “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mum. She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

As reported by Town and Country Magazine, Harry found Markle through her Instagram profile and requested a friend to introduce them. He once also claimed that both Diana and Markle had similar responses to the intense scrutiny from the media. As reported by Harper's Bazaar, Harry said, "What they were doing to [Meghan] and the effect that it was having on her … like, enough. Enough of the pain. Enough of the suffering. No one sees what's happening behind closed doors. Back in the day, my mum was in the back of the car, going to engagements in floods of tears."