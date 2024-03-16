INQUISITR.COM / Royal Family

Prince Harry Warned of Potential Trump Intervention in US Visa Claims and Residency Threat

By Shraddha
Published on : 19:00 PST, Mar 15, 2024
Prince Harry Warned of Potential Trump Intervention in US Visa Claims and Residency Threat
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool (R) Photo by Win McNamee

In a startling revelation, it has been suggested that Prince Harry could face repercussions regarding his US visa and potential future citizenship if Donald Trump regains the presidency. The Duke of Sussex's admission of past drug experimentation, including marijuana, magic mushrooms, ayahuasca, and cocaine, detailed in his memoir Spare, has sparked concerns about his eligibility for US citizenship, given the strict regulations surrounding drug use.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joris Verwijst
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joris Verwijst

 

Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, has sent out a new caution on Prince Harry's requests for a US visa, as the royal's status as a resident of the US is coming under increased scrutiny. In response to rumors that the royal may have "lied" about taking drugs on his paperwork, a conservative research organization has demanded that the Duke of Sussex's US visa application be made public.

 

 

A new threat over Prince Harry's residency in the US has come from former US President Trump, who said that if he is re-elected, he will be "on his own". In addition, he asserted that Prince Harry had displayed "unforgivable disloyalty" toward the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family. Speaking to GB News on the Prince's visa, Kevin Roberts, President of The Heritage Foundation, said that Trump's potential involvement in their case is a "very exciting prospect."

 

 

Roberts further asserted that Prince Harry might have received "preferential treatment" from the Joe Biden administration due to his royal position if he had lied on his US visa paperwork. "In the United States, we believe that everyone must be treated equally," Roberts said to GB News. "It has nothing to do with someone's title." "One of two things is true, and either of these would be a problem," Roberts clarified. "Either he lied, and the American government let him get away with that and didn't turn him around, or he told the truth and he would be turned around, or at least delayed long enough to figure out about the drug use."

 

 

During an appearance in Canada last month, the Duke disclosed in a rare television interview with Good Morning America that he has "considered" trying to become a citizen of the United States. The celebrity's ambitions to live permanently in the US would not be without consequences, though, as rumors have it that he could have to renounce his royal titles if he chose to apply for citizenship.

 

 

Harry would have to take the Oath of Allegiance, which compels him to "renounce all allegiance to any foreign prince, state, or sovereign," to obtain a US passport. The full declaration reads: "I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have here to fore been a subject or citizen," as per USIC.

Share this article: Prince Harry Warned of Potential Trump Intervention in US Visa Claims and Residency Threat
Prince Harry Donald Trump
More Stories on Inquisitr