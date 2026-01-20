Prince Harry Says Tabloid Spying Left Him “Paranoid Beyond Belief” as Trial Begins

On Tuesday, Prince Harry walked back into London’s High Court. The 41-year-old Duke of Sussex returned for a second consecutive day in his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, who publish the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The lawsuit has been going on for nine weeks now and alleges Britain’s tabloid culture crossed the line repeatedly.

Prince Harry has flown in from California and will testify on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

Prince Harry is one of several high-profile individuals accusing Associated Newspapers of unlawful information gathering that goes back years. Fellow claimants include Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, former MP Sir Simon Hughes, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

Prince Harry leaving court on the first day of his case, alongside Elton John, Sadie Frost, and Liz Hurley, against the Daily Mail.📸 pic.twitter.com/iiOwUaSIFw — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) January 19, 2026

Harry’s attorney, David Sherborne, has written to the court about relentless intrusion.

Fourteen articles published between 2001 and 2013 are cited in the claims. According to the filing, the reporting had a “profoundly distressing effect,” which left Harry, in his own words, “paranoid beyond belief.” The intrusion was described as “terrifying” and, in turn, placed a “massive strain” on his personal relationships during his formative years.

Several of the stories focused on Harry’s former girlfriend, Chelsy Davy. The two dated from 2004 to 2011. The lawsuit argues that reporting on their private communications and travels, including trips to South Africa, could only have come from unlawfully obtained information. Prince Harry says the level of specificity went far beyond what a tip or source could provide and ultimately contributed to the breakdown of the relationship.

In one statement, Prince Harry said he finds it “deeply troubling” that phrases such as “sources” or “friends” were used to disguise illegal newsgathering methods. However, Associated Newspapers has denied all such accusations. Its legal team argues that the articles were sourced legitimately from people within Harry’s social circle, palace press officers, publicists, or earlier media reports.

The publisher also notes that none of the stories were challenged at the time of publication.

Day two in their case against the publisher of the Daily Mail. Prince Harry’s Barrister tells the court that The Duke feels he has “endured a sustained campaign of attacks against him” because he “had the temerity to stand up” to the Daily Mail’s publisher.#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/3Fgud7AtG8 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) January 20, 2026

Still, the case is the latest chapter in Prince Harry’s long-running battle with the British press. In 2023, he won a judgment against Mirror Group Newspapers over unlawful information gathering. In 2025, the publisher of The Sun apologized and agreed to pay damages.

A spokesperson for the duke told People that Prince Harry is “confident and ready” for the trial. He wants to challenge a system that few have the resources to fight and is determined to see it through.

NEXT UP: Where Did Prince Harry’s Hair Go? London Photos Spark Frenzy