Prince Harry Says He Made a 'Mistake' Watching Love Scenes of Meghan Markle on 'Suits'

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry opened up about a decision he has lived to regret— to watch some of his wife Meghan Markle’s on-screen love scenes from her popular legal drama, Suits. Far from an ordinary viewing experience, Harry describes his agony in vivid detail. He recounted the intense discomfort he felt seeing Markle in romantic scenes with her co-star, Patrick J. Adams, who played her love interest, Mike Ross. He wrote, "I'd made the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online. I'd witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room…”

As per E! News, he remarked in retrospect, “It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn't need to see such things live." It’s safe to say that despite his current happy marriage to Markle, those early impressions weren’t easy to shake off. Interestingly, Harry’s relationship with Suits wasn’t just shaped by his own unfortunate Google search. His older brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton had actually watched the series long before Markle was ever introduced to the royal family.

Prince Harry says that with Meghan, it was the first time he had to put in the work to impress a woman. Previously, they were always impressed by his title, which he felt was unearned.

Meghan saw the Man, and not just the Prince.#Spare pic.twitter.com/ahKHPReGWN — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) January 11, 2023

In his book, Harry candidly recalls that during a dinner at William and Middleton’s residence, he shared the news of his relationship, teasingly building up to the reveal that his girlfriend was an American actress on Suits. To his surprise, their jaws dropped, and William even exclaimed, “F–k off?” It turned out that the Prince and Princess of Wales were regular viewers of the show and had become invested in the lives of the characters.

As per Page Six, this revelation amused and shocked Harry, who even joked, “All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family…Now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph.” But beyond the laughter, Harry hoped his relationship with Markle would help bridge the gap between him and his brother’s world. However, William didn’t quite have the response Harry had anticipated when he shared that Markle was 'the one.' William allegedly asked his younger brother to 'slow down,' warning, “She’s an American actress, after all, Harold. Anything might happen.”

Prince Harry and Meghan attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein)

Harry later reflected on William's comment, acknowledging that it stung at the time. Moreover, in a twist of fate, Patrick J. Adams, the very actor behind those Suits scenes that left Harry squirming, was a guest at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018. On the eve of the wedding, Adams expressed his joy for his friend and wrote, "Going to bed now and thinking a lot about the strange surreal and wonderful day my friend Meghan is going to have tomorrow. Meghan - wherever you are - we are so grateful to be here to watch you both take this monumental step together. Love deeply and live well."