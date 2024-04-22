Prince Harry Renounces British Residency, Declares the US as His New Country

Prince Harry has made a notable change in his official residency status, marking a new chapter in his post-royal life. The Duke of Sussex, as revealed by documents obtained by the Daily Mail, has listed the United States as his primary residence for the first time since his departure from the royal family in 2020. In an update to his housing records filed with Companies House for his eco-travel venture, Travalyst, Prince Harry​ indicated that his "New Country/State Usually Resident" is now the US.

This move was dated June 29, 2023, a notable step in his journey since departing the UK. The decision to officially designate the US as his primary residence comes after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated from the United Kingdom on June 28. This move followed an eviction notice from King Charles III, forcing the couple to vacate Frogmore Cottage, their former home. While the implications of this change in residency on Prince Harry's titles remain uncertain, he may have the opportunity to discuss this matter with his father during an upcoming visit to London next month.

As mentioned by Page Six, Despite the legal shift, Prince Harry has expressed conflicting sentiments about his ties to the UK. In December 2023, he stated that while he considers the UK his "home," safety concerns compelled him to seek refuge in the US, particularly for the well-being of his children. However, the prince has also shown interest in obtaining American citizenship, although it's not currently a top priority for him. He and Meghan have embraced life in California for the past four years and seem content to continue living there for the foreseeable future.

“American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now,” he told “Good Morning America.” “It’s amazing,” he said of West Coast living. “I love every single day.”

Yet, the path to citizenship might not be without its challenges, especially considering Prince Harry's candid revelations about his past struggles with substance abuse in his memoir, "Spare." Despite this, legal experts suggest that unless he faces legal issues related to drugs or alcohol, his status in the US should not be significantly impacted. “Absent any criminal charge related to drugs or alcohol or any finding by a judicial authority that Prince Harry is a habitual drug user, which he clearly is not, I don’t see any issue with the disclosures in his memoir regarding recreational experimentation with drugs,” immigration attorney James Leonard told Page Six.

“Any applicant who has any titles of heredity or positions of nobility in any foreign state must renounce the title or the position,” per the policy, listed under “Oath of Allegiance” to the United States. “The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings.”