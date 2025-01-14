Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Harshly Labeled ‘Disaster Tourists’ by This Outspoken Actress

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have recently opened their Montecito mansion worth $13 million to friends displaced by the wildfires. They even visited the Los Angeles areas that have been destroyed by the wildfire flames. The royal couple was even filmed alongside chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen. The nonprofit organisation has been constantly contributing to disaster relief efforts.

The Duchess of Sussex has even delayed the release of her most talked about Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The show was originally scheduled for Sunday, following their visit to inspect the after effects of the wildfire on Friday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent their weekend visiting the World Central Kitchen in Pasadena to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the LA fires. Mayor Victor Gordo told Fox News that “no one knew they were serving food with masks” and it was not for “publicity”.… pic.twitter.com/NAG9XMRqQu — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) January 13, 2025

“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan wrote in a post. During their visit, the Duchess was even seen hugging a woman who was impacted by the disaster. Both were wearing dust masks to save themselves from debris and smoke. As per sources, the couple later joined Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo to inspect the ruins of a fire-damaged home in Eaton.

However, not everyone was pleased with their appearance. Justine Bateman, the actress who is known for her outspoken and opinionated personality shared a different opinion on X. She shared a post on Saturday, Jan 11, and it seems like she ain’t a fan.

“Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive ‘photo op’ they achieved. They are ‘touring the damage’? Are they politicians now? They don’t live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire,” she wrote.

There were critics who agreed with Bateman, but she mostly received backlash from people who saw Meghan and Harry’s visit as caring and kind. “But what of it though? Why does it bother you so much? You’re not there. You don’t know what they’re there for. What they’ve contributed. I’m more confused as to why this is your business,” wrote one follower. Another supporter of the royal couple commented, “You’re aware she was born and raised in LA, right?”

Disaster Tourists. #PalisadesFire https://t.co/Kv6v6jSX4y — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 12, 2025

In recent times, Bateman has become a somewhat controversial figure in Hollywood. She has been praised as well as criticized for speaking her mind. Her recent controversy was her comment on Donald Trump’s presidential win on Nov. 7, 2024. She wrote on X on Nov. 8, 2024, “Decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years. I have found the last four years to be an almost intolerable period. A very un-American period in that any questioning, any opinions, any likes or dislikes were held up to a very limited list of ‘permitted positions’ in order to assess acceptability.”

It has not been shared on how Bateman has been supporting the Los Angeles fire victims. On the other hand, Meghan and Prince Harry have opened their homes to friends who’ve been displaced and donated necessary supplies while supporting Andrés. It is most likely that the chef was the one who invited the couple to witness his work and to help in the food line serving meals to families who were affected by the fires in Palisades and Eaton.

Aww poor Justine Bateman dying from envy. Instead of going out and helping and leading by example as Harry and Meghan are doing. She’s busy engagement farming for a few coins on the internet. Yes…they are dignitaries. That’s why the mayor treats them as such. https://t.co/wdsrwrXdz8 — Cassandra〽️ (@Oracle_592) January 12, 2025

Apart from that, Meghan’s new Netflix cooking show has been postponed from Jan 15 and will now premiere on Mar 4. The princess took the decision out of sensitivity to the LA community.

Most likely, this time Bateman won’t win the round of criticism because the Sussexes have been proving their willingness to help. However, what has moved the people is the fact that they aren’t just working financially but also on the ground.