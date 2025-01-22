Prince Harry Does Not Mind Being a “Useful Idiot” to Meghan Markle—but ‘Is She Really Using Him’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle find it tough to make a life out of their ventures in Hollywood. So far, it’s been a circus for the two as everything they have put their hands on has turned to dust. Their initial plan was to rebuke the royal privileges and propel them into stardom as celebrities. However, it has not quite worked in their favor.

In a recent expose of around 8,000 words, the piece lays into Harry and Markle’s attempts to kickstart their career and what they are doing wrong. It reveals how they are as bosses, how Prince Harry is treated and viewed, and so much more. In a nutshell, the expose talks about their in-and-outs and how the Duke might be a ‘useful idiot’ for Meghan Markle.

The Sewer Squad is fuming over the hashtag #DumbPrince, but let’s face it, #PrinceHarry really proved to be one. All he had to do his whole life was nothing, and he somehow f*cked it up! 😆Talk about blowing opportunities!! 😒 #DumbPrinceandStupidWife #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/3kplw9fP1f — Royal News (@UKRoyalWatch) July 27, 2023

The expose by Vanity Fair somewhat suggests that Prince Harry is Meghan Markle’s ‘useful idiot’ when it comes to her Hollywood ambitions. It further suggests that even though Meghan launched into global fame because of Harry, he is now merely a side character in his wife’s story. The main reason to put Harry’s condition in such bleak words is because of the promo of Meghan’s new cooking show ‘With Love, Meghan’.

The entire trailer is about Meghan being a stay-at-home mom who loves to cook for her family and celeb pals. But where is Prince Harry? Well, he is shown only for a brief moment when he embraces his wife – that’s it. This interlinks with what the sources have said throughout this expose. The Duke is said to have an outlandish personality and is challenging to engage with.

This further goes to prove that Harry does not desire the spotlight as much as his wife who is a former actress. One source even claims that Harry would be “happy if Meghan made all the money and he didn’t need to,” and his reaction to every new project is similar to “Why are we doing this?” The source further added, “I just felt like he (Harry) didn’t want to be there doing that at this time.”

Prince Harry RUINED Invictus by allowing his show pony bully wife to bulldoze her way into the limelight. Thousands of veterans REFUSE to attend because it’s not about veterans- it’s the Harry and Meghan show. They use the games for their own PR purposes. pic.twitter.com/bAdS5VQsvZ — Salty Duchess 👸🏽 (@duchess_salty) January 21, 2025

All in all, the royal couple has failed to leave Hollywood as of now. This could be because Harry’s Invictus Games series and Polo-centered series both bombed with the viewers. To add salt to the wound, Meghan Markle’s highly anticipated Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’ failed to deliver after such a roaring promotion run. The report also suggests that the couple only came this far because of their royal status and their time is nearing its end in the land of dreams.

Their downfall started with Meghan’s failed podcast. As per the expose, the royal couple failed to get their celebrity friends in touch. It was reported that Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and the famous rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, were all invited to her podcast but they turned down the invitation. Following this, Radar Online got in touch with Spotify executive Bill Simmons who called the royal couple “f—ing grifters” after they failed to keep up with the timeline and the quality and eventually tanked.