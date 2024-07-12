Prince Harry Announces New Documentary As Prince William Set to Feature in Homelessness Project

Prince Harry announced his participation in a new documentary titled Tabloids On Trial, just days after his brother, Prince William, revealed his project focusing on homelessness. The Duke of Sussex will appear alongside popular faces like actor Hugh Grant in an ITV documentary examining the notorious phone hacking scandal in British media.

Excited for you all to see this ITV documentary about phone hacking that we've been busy working on...



I interview Prince Harry - plus others who found themselves catapulted onto the tabloid front pages.



📺 Tabloids On Trial airs on ITV1 & ITVX at 9pm on Thursday July 25 pic.twitter.com/iBNlkFnqft — Rebecca Barry (@BeccaBarry) July 10, 2024

Set to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday, July 25, the documentary will spotlight Harry's allegations of being targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN) titles, The Sun, and the now-defunct News of the World, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Tabloids On Trial aims to highlight the prince's mission to uncover the illegal tactics of Britain’s tabloid press. ITV News’s Rebecca Barry will conduct Harry’s first major interview since the legal action began, providing an in-depth look at his efforts to hold the media accountable.

Prince William’s mission to prove homelessness can be eradicated will be the focus of a new two-part documentary.



The Prince of Wales will feature in the series called ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’ which will give a glimpse into the work of Homewards. pic.twitter.com/f6Exoz3CSF — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) July 7, 2024

In 2011, it was revealed that some of Britain’s biggest stars and public figures were victims of a scandal involving phone tapping and the installation of listening devices by these top newspapers. While NGN has denied any illegal activity at The Sun, Justice Timothy Fancourt ruled in Prince Harry’s favor against Mirror Group Newspapers last December. The 386-page decision from the High Court stated that phone hacking was “widespread and habitual” at the Daily Mirror, with executives actively covering it up.

British Media: “Harry & Meghan can’t ever speak on the environment if they fly a lot, particularly if they fly via private jet. It’s hypocritical.”



Also British Media: “Yes, Prince William has several homes & will inherit several castles, but homelessness is near to his heart.” — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) July 7, 2024

Harry's brother Prince William, on the other hand, is set to feature in a new documentary series about his homelessness project, Homewards. The two-part series, tentatively titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will broadcast on ITV this autumn, as per Independent. It will follow William as he launches an ambitious five-year initiative to address rough sleeping, sofa surfing, and other forms of temporary accommodation across the UK.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool

Director Leo Burley, commented, “Over the past year, we have spent time following Prince William and The Royal Foundation through the first year of the Homewards program. We’ve heard incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness. From street homelessness in Newport to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today.”

Prince William is going to star in a documentary about homelessness.



What will he say?



I have 9 castles, nearly 100 houses, and I could house 5000+ people in them, but I don't? — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) July 8, 2024

The timing of these announcements has sparked fresh speculation about the ongoing rift between the two brothers. Back in April, a source told Us Weekly, “William is a bit envious of [his brother’s] freedoms.” Prince Harry, however, appears to be in a different place. Back in January, he told Good Morning America, “There has always been this competition between us, weirdly.” Yet, a recent insider revealed, “Harry is very content [and] doesn’t have any of those [old] feelings now.” Harry recently extended an olive branch by inviting William and Kate Middleton to his Invictus Games anniversary event in London. “He feels that his life has purpose and meaning and that he can bring a lot of good to the world,” the source concluded.