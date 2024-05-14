Former Trump Advisor Faces Heavy Criticism on Confessing He Gives Phony Dollar Bills to the Homeless

Former Trump administration assistant John McEntee is under criticism after claiming in a recent TikTok video that he's giving phony dollar notes to the homeless. As reported by The Raw Story, he claimed in his video, "So I always keep this fake Hollywood money in my car, so when a homeless person asks for money, and I give them like a $5 bill, I feel good about myself, they feel good."

What a fucking asshole.



Shouldn’t he be arrested for passing off counterfeit money?

Shouldn't he be arrested for passing off counterfeit money?

He concluded, "And then, when they go to use it, they get arrested so I’m actually like helping clean up the community. You know, getting them off the street." Under 18 U.S. Code § 480, those who 'knowingly and with the intent to defraud' possess or distribute any fraudulent, forged, or counterfeit note risk a fine and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Since it was uploaded over a week ago, McEntee's video has received over 7 million views and over half a million likes. While some thought it was funny, others described it as 'pure evil' on social media. As per the outlet, people are tagging the FBI and Secret Service on social media, and many of them are calling for a probe into McEntee's alleged misbehavior.

This guy will have a lot of power if Trump is elected. He lost his top security clearance due to his addiction of gambling. Trump in turn, decided to hire him as Director of personnel in the WH. He's going to set in motion project 2025 and hire Trump yes men in the WH in…

One user demanded on X, "@SecretService shouldn’t he be arrested for counterfeiting?" Another shared the same sentiment commented, "So… former trump staffer knowingly and intentionally puts counterfeit money into circulation. (Bragging about it totally tracks in a maga way.). I look forward to his arrest. Do your thing @FBI." One more user called upon the Secret Services to take action and added, "Distribution of counterfeit money is a crime. @SecretService this counterfeiter is at large." Many others criticized him and called him 'sick'. Some other user shared, "This guy needs to reap the consequences of his actions. He's knowingly distributing conferfeit currency with the intent to entrap the persons he gives it to."

McEntee was let go from his first position in the Donald Trump White House in March 2018 when it was discovered during a background investigation that he had placed significant quantities of money into his bank account that came from gambling. McEntee at the time also played a key part in formulating the strategy that called for Trump to pull out American forces from Afghanistan as soon as Biden won the 2020 election, hoping to destabilize the first few days of Biden's presidency. In August 2021, Biden withdrew troops from Afghanistan when McEntee's plan was not carried out.

Reminder: Aside from this being totally illegal (U.S. Code 18 §472), a suspected fake $20 bill was the basis for a shop clerk calling the police on George Floyd. Derek Chauvin responded to the call and would ultimately murder Floyd on the street near the shop.…

Later, McEntee got seed money from billionaire Peter Thiel after leaving the White House to launch the conservative dating app The Right Stuff. After that, McEntee amassed a sizable social media following by advertising the dating app with quick videos in which she spoke witty MAGA talking points while dining out. According to The Atlantic, when McEntee came back in 2020, he was in charge of recruiting and screening candidates as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. McEntee was one of the supporters of Trump's efforts to reverse his defeat to Joe Biden in the 2020 election and set the stage for the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.