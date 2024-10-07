Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Divorce Rumors Grow as Sources Claim They’re Living Separate Lives

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in 2018 and are parents to two adorable children. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dated for almost nine years before exchanging wedding vows. Also, since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, they have been each other's major support. However, their relationship seems to be in trouble as Harry recently spent his 40th birthday apart from Markle. He opted for a hiking trip with friends instead. He’s also been traveling solo for work recently. A source has now revealed that the couple is living separate lives and that is likely to continue.

As reported by Radar Online, the source said, "Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives – and have a blueprint for doing so. They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry's desire to return to the UK where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage." The person further said, "He's hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he's starting to miss England."

The source continued, "He used to love going to the pub and playing sport with his pals, and the life Meghan wants to lead in LA couldn't be further away from that – and would seem alien to any blue-blooded English man, as it's all about juicing and yoga. His plans to pursue his own activities and tours away from Meghan is the first sign they are effectively on a 'trial separation' while they work this out." In the past 15 days, Harry attended ten events without Markle, embarking on a sort of royal tour that took him to New York, London, and Lesotho.

The "separate paths" refer to their businesses. The press is just trying to ramp up marriage separation rumors again. Prince Harry always had separate work from Meghan. They only share Archewell & Archewell Production.



By their theory, the others must be separated too. https://t.co/UvGhZq8cTc — Mrs G (@MrsEricaGarza) September 28, 2024

Several social media users also gave their opinions in this regard, with many feelings it would only be their professional lives that would be 'divorced' from each other's. One X user even wrote, "It’s not about them actually separating, it’s just that they won’t be working together anymore. I do wish Prince Harry would see the light though, I just hope if he does there hasn’t been too much damage done with his family to be able to come home."

Earlier in April, royal author Tom Quin also spoke about their relationship. As reported by Marca, Quinn said, "Recent publicity has suggested Meghan and Harry's relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage." He added, "But to many their displays of affection looked contrived - many of us thought Meghan looked as if she was still acting in Suits! And Harry always looks really uncomfortable with public hugs!" Quinn pointed out that the couple has always been popular for their public displays of affection. Hence, their sudden behavior change has caught everyone's attention.