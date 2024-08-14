JLo Was Once Jealous of Ben Affleck and His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Closeness Even After Separation

The blended family that Jennifer Lopez (JLo) and Ben Affleck have with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has reportedly not been in a good place. A source has lately spoken up about how the Maid In Manhattan star has been apparently affected by the actor's friendship with Garner. OK! Magazine learned from reliable sources that 'the jealousy JLo feels over their deep connection is intense,' and that's why she requested that certain changes be made.

The source further revealed to the outlet that Loppez believes Ben lied to her about his friendship with Jen—their bond is stronger today than when they were married—and she let Jen know she doesn't appreciate how much of her husband's time Jen has been taking up. They're currently in a big fight over Ben." According to the insider, Lopez told Garner how she felt about the situation right away: "Rumor has it that JLo and Jen exchanged texts about Jen's closeness to Ben, and things got heated. Jen even canceled some of their planned get-togethers as a blended family because of the tension between them.

Moreover, the insider said, "JLo rages when she gets jealous or feels threatened, and Ben has been on the receiving end of her wrath. JLo has demanded that Ben spend less time with Jen and focus more on her instead." But this isn't where the buck stopped since, according to this source, the Selena actress also screamed at her husband about Garner while stating, "She's your ex-wife for a reason!" For those who need a quick refresher about the timelines, Lopez and Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of Gigli. After the couple broke up, Affleck married Garner in 2005, and they have three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. After separating in 2015 and finalizing their divorce in 2018, Affleck and Garner remained close friends. In 2021, Lopez and Affleck reignited their relationship and tied the knot the following year.

Page Six reported that after their 'friendly' encounter that went viral last month, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were photographed out together again. The couple drove to the Santa Monica, California, YMCA to see their son Samuel play in a sports event on September 30. Garner was spotted clutching her son's hand and dressed casually in a grey graphic t-shirt, blue cargo trousers, and white shoes. She donned a headband to keep her hair out of her eyes and dark shades to hide her features. Affleck also had a similar outfit, consisting of a graphic tee, jeans, and white shoes. Samuel was decked up in his usual athletic garb: grey shorts, a white t-shirt, and white shoes.

'Bennifer' was also more in the news as the two seemed to argue while in traffic. It was alleged that the pair seemed 'tense' in a snapshot taken of them in the car. Affleck gestured with his hands to emphasize his points as Lopez sat calmly in the passenger seat. Some felt it may have to do with Good Will Hunting's ex-wife, although a source told Page Six that there was 'nothing heated about their discussion.'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 9, 2023. It has since been updated.